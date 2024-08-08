Nova Reports Record Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Nova

Aug 08, 2024

REHOVOT, Israel , Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the second quarter, the three-month period ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Record Quarterly revenue of $156.9 million, a 11% QoQ increase, exceeding the Company guidance and up 28% YoY.
  • GAAP net income of $45.1 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, exceeding the Company guidance, a 23% QoQ increase and up 48% YoY.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $52.0 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, exceeding the Company guidance, a 16% increase QoQ, and up 52% YoY.
  • Record booking for advanced packaging processes and materials metrology solutions.
  • Record revenue from chemical metrology, driven by demand in high-bandwidth-memory and front-end logic processes.
 

GAAP Results (K)

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q2 2023

Revenues

$156,858

$141,798

$122,702

Net Income

$45,142

$36,860

$29,926

Earnings per Diluted Share

$1.41

$1.15

$0.95
 

Non-GAAP Results (K)

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q2 2023

Net Income

$51,956

$44,612

$33,814

Earnings per Diluted Share

$1.61

$1.39

$1.06

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.

Management Comments

"Nova delivered an exceptionally strong quarter, exceeding the high end of the guidance, with record results across the board," said Gaby Waisman, President and CEO. "Our performance was driven by broad demand for our entire portfolio, from a large number of customers and diverse territories. We succeeded in leveraging multiple opportunities created by the increasing demand for Gate-All-Around and advanced packaging solutions and the robust demand for mature nodes. We remain confident in our ability to outperform the market this year."

2024 Third Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the third quarter, the period ending September 30, 2024. Based on current estimates, management expects:

  • $168 million to $176 million in revenue
  • $1.39 to $1.52 in diluted GAAP EPS
  • $1.60 to $1.73 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2024 Second Quarter Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $156.9 million, an increase of 11% compared with the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of 28% compared with the second quarter of 2023.

Gross margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 59%, compared with 59% in the first quarter of 2024 and 57% in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were $46.9 million, compared with $46.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $40.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $45.1 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024. This is compared with net income of $36.9 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024, and $29.9 million, or $ 0.95 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $52.0 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024. This is compared with net income of $44.6 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024, and $33.8 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.

About Nova
Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.

Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.

Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures
This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities and remeasurement of intercompany loans, amortization of issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.

(Tables to Follow)

NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)

As of


June 30,

December 31,

ASSETS

2024

2023

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

130,353

107,574

Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits

200,384

119,850

Marketable securities

207,101

216,258

Trade accounts receivable, net

93,590

111,256

Inventories

156,658

138,198

Other current assets

14,481

17,084

Total current assets

802,567

710,220

Non-current assets

Marketable securities

213,641

191,351

Interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted deposits

7,585

6,254

Deferred tax assets

25,514

23,583

Operating lease right-of-use assets

39,697

41,856

Property plant and equipment, net

67,058

66,874

Intangible assets, net

35,025

39,184

Goodwill

49,090

50,080

Other long-term assets

6,819

4,405

Total non-current assets

444,429

423,587

Total assets

1,246,996

1,133,807

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

   Convertible senior notes, net

198,322

197,678

Trade accounts payable

40,997

35,158

Deferred revenues

54,212

41,978

Operating lease current liabilities

6,417

6,703

Other current liabilities

46,420

41,294

Total current liabilities

346,368

322,811

Non-current liabilities

Operating lease long-term liabilities

36,535

39,762

Long-term deferred tax liability

9,752

10,574

Other long-term liabilities

11,730

9,908

Total non-current liabilities

58,017

60,244

Shareholders' equity

842,611

750,752

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 

1,246,996

1,133,807

NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)

Three months
ended June 30,

Six months
ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues:



Products

124,596

95,627

236,166

200,958

Services

32,262

27,075

62,490

53,937

Total revenues

156,858

122,702

298,656

254,895

Total cost of revenues

64,297

53,044

122,834

107,971

Gross profit

92,561

69,658

175,822

146,924

Operating expenses:



Research and development, net

25,513

22,413

50,265

45,381

Sales and marketing

16,023

12,927

32,516

26,449

General and administrative

5,407

5,602

10,203

10,641

Total operating expenses

46,943

40,942

92,984

82,471

Operating income

45,618

28,716

82,838

64,453

Financing income, net

7,961

5,628

13,961

10,356

Income before taxes on income

53,579

34,344

96,799

74,809

Income tax expenses

8,437

4,418

14,797

10,256

Net income for the period

45,142

29,926

82,002

64,553





Earnings per share:



Basic

1.55

1.04

2.83

2.25

Diluted

1.41

0.95

2.56

2.04





Shares used in calculation of earnings per share
 (in thousands):



Basic

29,048

28,766

29,018

28,706










Diluted

32,239

31,928

32,221

31,927

NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)

Three months
ended June 30,

Six months
ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income

45,142

29,926

82,002

64,553

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:



     Depreciation of property and equipment

2,918

2,476

5,821

4,816

     Amortization of intangible assets

1,441

1,475

2,909

2,919

     Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on
marketable securities, net

(1,777)

(621)

(3,425)

(1,049)

     Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

322

320

644

636

     Share-based compensation

6,294

3,667

12,666

8,061

     Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation

678

407

1,935

1,756

Changes in assets and liabilities:



     Trade accounts receivable, net

5,602

18,064

17,004

26,681

     Inventories

(8,760)

(14,689)

(20,278)

(35,024)

     Other current and long-term assets

2,915

5,513

(567)

(2,718)

     Deferred tax, net

(1,583)

(2,406)

(2,349)

(4,343)

     Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,101

839

2,145

1,641

     Trade accounts payable

1,649

(7,773)

5,624

(7,273)

     Deferred revenues

7,395

(3,055)

12,279

(3,368)

     Operating lease liabilities

(1,933)

(1,617)

(3,499)

(3,262)

     Other current and long-term liabilities

(1,038)

(8,288)

6,855

(6,618)

     Accrued severance pay, net

(37)

(71)

1

(169)

Net cash provided by operating activities

60,329

24,167

119,767

47,239

Cash flows from investment activities:





Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank
deposits

(43,757)

14,452

(82,016)

(8,610)

Investment in marketable securities

(81,393)

(44,458)

(146,548)

(98,140)

Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities

79,503

42,423

136,752

84,315

Purchase of property and equipment

(2,412)

(3,274)

(5,180)

(6,032)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(48,059)

9,143

(96,992)

(28,467)

Cash flows from financing activities:



Purchases of treasury shares

-

-

-

(112)

Proceeds from exercise of options

-

115

-

115

Net cash provided by financing activities

-

115

-

3

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash
equivalents

(23)

(310)

4

(1,306)

Changes in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

12,247

33,115

22,779

17,469

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash -
beginning of period

118,106

96,075

107,574

111,721

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

130,353

129,190

130,353

129,190







NOVA LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

June 30,
2023

GAAP gross profit

92,561

83,261

69,658

Stock-based compensation*

1,723

1,763

1,071

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,356

1,366

1,368

Non-GAAP gross profit

95,640

86,390

72,097

GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues

59 %

59 %

57 %

Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues

61 %

61 %

59 %




GAAP operating income

45,618

37,220

28,716

Stock-based compensation*

6,294

6,372

3,667

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,441

1,468

1,475

Non-GAAP operating income

53,353

45,060

33,858

GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues

29 %

26 %

23 %

Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues

34 %

32 %

28 %




GAAP net income

45,142

36,860

29,926

Stock-based compensation*

6,294

6,372

3,667

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,441

1,468

1,475

Amortization of issuance costs

322

322

320

Revaluation of operating lease and intercompany loans

(69)

893

(768)

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(1,174)

(1,303)

(806)

Non-GAAP net income

51,956

44,612

33,814




GAAP basic earnings per share

1.55

1.27

1.04

Non-GAAP basic earnings per share

1.79

1.54

1.18




GAAP diluted earnings per share

1.41

1.15

0.94

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

1.61

1.39

1.06




Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
(in thousands):


Basic

29,048

29,030

28,766

Diluted

32,239

32,159

31,928





* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended June 30, 2024 included in – Cost of revenues - 1,723; Research and development, net – 2,849; Sales and marketing – 1,201; General and administrative – 521.

NOVA LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF THIRD QUARTER 2024
GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

(U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)

Low

High

Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share

1.39

1.52

Estimated non-GAAP items:

Stock-based compensation

0.20

0.20

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.04

0.04

Amortization of issuance costs

0.01

0.01

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.04)

(0.04)

Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share

1.60

1.73

