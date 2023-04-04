Nova Scotia Selects OceanMD for Electronic Surgical Consult Referrals to Help Reduce Wait Times

OceanMD, a subsidiary of WELL Health Technologies, has been selected by the Province of Nova Scotia to make surgical consult referrals easier and reduce wait times for patients.

to make surgical consult referrals easier and reduce wait times for patients. The eReferral software will allow primary care providers to send their requests to surgeons through the Ocean e-Referral network instead of faxing, emailing or mailing.

Ocean's industry leading e-Referral network is now powering more than 1M patient interactions and over 67,000 eReferrals and eConsults per month across multiple provinces with the vast majority occurring in Ontario .

VANCOUVER, BC, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce that pursuant to an announcement made on March 29, 2023, the Province of Nova Scotia is introducing a new electronic tool, Ocean eReferrals, to manage surgical referrals and make the process more efficient for physicians and patients.

This new system will help patients receive better information on the status of their referral and will lead to shorter wait times in the long run. The goal is to improve the process of sending and receiving surgical referrals for both primary care providers and surgeons, to support improved access and provide better information to support planning and care.

Nova Scotia's Health and Wellness Minister, Michelle Thompson, stated "Waiting for care is hard for patients and their families. It's also frustrating for healthcare professionals when they don't have the information to answer their patients' questions. Nova Scotians deserve short wait times that will keep them out of pain and allow them to move on with their lives."

Jeff Kavanagh, CEO of OceanMD, a subsidiary of WELL, commented, "We are thrilled to work with the Province of Nova Scotia to address the growing need for an electronic referral system across the entire province. We applaud the work of the Department of Health and Wellness in leading this initiative to create an efficient process to reduce wait times and provide critical information to the people of Nova Scotia."

Through the new system, primary care providers will send their requests for surgical consultations via e-referral, rather than faxing, emailing, or mailing requests directly to a surgeon. This method of referral will enable better tracking, review, and management of referrals, and will eventually include consult wait time information to help ensure patients have faster access to care. Patients who provide their email address and referring providers will receive automatic notifications when their referral is received, forwarded to a surgeon, and when a consult is booked or changed. This feature will provide patients with greater visibility into the referral process and enable them to stay informed throughout their journey.

Ocean eReferrals was made available to primary care providers and surgeons at Nova Scotia Health and IWK Health as of Friday, March 31, 2023.

About OceanMD

OceanMD is Canada's leading provider of integrated solutions designed to connect patients, providers, and healthcare systems through the secure exchange of healthcare data. As a cloud-based platform, Ocean integrates with over 25 clinical information systems and repositories using open, standards-based APIs and a library of thousands of clinical and administrative forms.

Ocean's full suite of EMR-integrated patient engagement solutions, from online booking to patient messages, and check-in kiosks, is reducing the burden on providers and clinic staff, while empowering patients to access their own health data. The same platform is giving clinicians a way to easily send eReferrals and eConsults through the Ocean Provider Network, improving overall system efficiency and reducing wait times.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL is a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company. WELL's overarching mission is to positively impact health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally. WELL exists to enable healthcare practitioners with best-in-class technology and services. WELL has built the most comprehensive end-to-end healthcare system across Canada including the nation's largest network of clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostics services. In the United States, WELL provides omni-channel healthcare services and solutions targeting specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental disorders. In addition to providing patient services, WELL develops, integrates, and sells its own suite of technology software and solutions to medical clinics and healthcare practitioners. WELL's practitioner enablement platform includes: Electronic Medical Records ("EMR"), telehealth platforms, practice management, billing, Revenue Cycle Management ("RCM"), digital health apps and data protection solutions. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.