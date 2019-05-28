Nova Scotia Sports Media Pros Expanding Sports Betting Business In New Jersey

CHICAGO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Scotia Sports Media Pros (NSSMP), the sister agency of Covers Media Group which is owned by the Tribune Media Company, has seen its application for an Ancillary Casino Service Industry Enterprise License accepted for filing by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

The ACSIE license permits NSSMP to expand its business partnerships with legal sports books and online gaming operators within the state of New Jersey, allowing industry-leading information sites like Covers.com to activate innovative affiliate relationships involing revenue share and fees for referred customers to those partnered operators.

"The New Jersey market is a significant opportunity for us to expand on other regulated international sports betting operator agreements that we've had in place for many years," says Mark Harper, General Manager of Nova Scotia Sports Media Pros and Covers Media Group.

"The remarkable expansion of legal sports betting in the U.S. market, since the repeal of PASPA in May 2018, now presents sizable growth implications for our flagship website Covers.com, which has been in market for almost 25 years and gives added sports book choices for our 18 million users. This approval allows us to boost our exposure in the lucrative U.S. marketplace. The application for an ancillary CSIE license is an insight into our plans in New Jersey and other states, as they launch online gaming and sports betting."

Covers Media Group is an online publisher, providing sports gaming enthusiasts with valuable news, editorial and analysis as well as accurate and up-to-date scores, odds, matchups and statistics information. The Covers.com property was originally launched in 1995 and continues to be recognized as an industry leader, reaching several million passionate and engaged worldwide users every month. Find Covers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Tribune Media Company

