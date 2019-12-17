Nova Southeastern University is Bucking the National Undergraduate Enrollment Trend

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and DAVIE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the nation, higher education enrollment stats look bleak and are projected to decline even further in the coming years. But when you look at Nova Southeastern University's (NSU), you see a much different picture. The university has seen its undergraduate population explode at unprecedented rates – in fact, NSU welcomed its largest freshman class during the Fall 2019 academic year.

NSU is renowned for its graduate programs and, more specifically, its degrees in the Health Professions Division. By leveraging these programs, NSU has more than doubled its incoming undergraduates to 1,900 students compared to just five years ago. So what changed?

Using a multi-pronged approach to recruit and retain students, NSU saw its freshman enrollment rate go up 27% in 2018 and a year-over-year increase of 22% during 2019. In addition to its enrollment rate increasing, the retention rate soared to 81% signifying that students are involved and satisfied with their experience at NSU.

The students NSU seeks are high-performing academically who also have a clear focus on their career goals. Unlike other schools where undergrads take time to "find themselves," NSU's students have a clear direction and know the university will provide them an edge that will best prepare them for their career and life. One sign this new targeted approach is working is by looking at the SAT scores of NSU's new students – it's nearly 75 points higher than it was just a few years ago. In addition, the average high school GPA of incoming freshmen is above 4.0. These benchmarks are even higher for our students who receive a spot in our selective Dual Admission program where the average GPA is 4.38 and students have an average 1362 SAT score.

As the landscape of higher education continues to evolve, so, too, must colleges and universities to attract and retain the best and brightest students possible. And the proof is evident – more students than ever are choosing NSU as their university of choice. And these students are the highest-performing NSU has enrolled (SAT and GPA continue to rise).

