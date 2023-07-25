Nova Space Inc. Announces Addition Of Job Placement Services To Create Industry First Space Workforce Development Solution

News provided by

Pure Capital Solutions, Inc.

25 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Capital Solutions' (OTC: PCST) wholly owned subsidiary Nova Space announced today that it is now offering job placement services as part of an industry first, complete workforce development solution for the Space Economy.

Nova Space is now in the unique position to be the only job placement and recruiting firm that is founded and led by Space Professionals who understand the true requirements of client companies and the skills needed of candidates for successful placement. Nova Space also provides access to its Space Professional Development Program, a multi-award winning virtual space education workforce development program, globally recognized for excellence in learning and technology design, to every candidate it places.

This new service is being offered as part of a one-of-a-kind workforce development package that includes training and professional development for current employees, placement of Nova Space trained candidates for open positions, and additional marketing support that has not previously been available through a single provider.

"The Space Economy is in desperate need of an affordable, dependable talent pipeline. Nova Space has purposefully assembled extraordinary talent specialists and industry subject matter experts to provide a truly discerning offering. Combined with our Space Professional Program, the Space Economy can trust Nova Space for vetted and credentialled space talent." said Christopher Allen, Nova Space COO.

Nova Space digital courses are designed to help current and prospective space professionals become more productive while helping provide their employers a competitive advantage in the space ecosystem. Nova Space currently supports employers in both the commercial and government space industry, within all sectors, to include launch, satellites, manufacturing, industrials, and government agencies.

"I am extremely excited to announce the launch of the Space Workforce Development Package for the Space Industry and usher in a new phase in growth for Nova Space. The Nova Space team is in such a unique position compared to other recruiting firms, staffing agencies or training organizations. We are the only one led by experienced space professionals, who can provide both the training and the placement services together, in a way that enables customers of all sizes to recruit, retain and upskill their workforce now and into the future," said Joseph Horvath, Nova Space CEO.

ABOUT NOVA SPACE INC: Nova Space is already well known for its signature space professional-development programs, designed to support the growth of space industry professionals, entrepreneurs and business leaders, commercial companies, and governmental organizations. The founders of the company have more than five decades of combined experience in space operations, astronautics, and custom learning development in both commercial and government settings. To learn more, visit novaspaceinc.com.

ABOUT PURE CAPITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.
Since 2006, Pure Capital Solutions, Inc has been assisting small to medium sized businesses via investment and consulting. We have provided short-term financing, factoring, loans, and consulting services using our diverse expertise. We also directly invest in our subsidiaries and help them grow. Learn more by visiting purecapitalsolution.com.

SOURCE Pure Capital Solutions, Inc.

