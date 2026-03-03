Nova Stirling Power & Light Initiates 25 MW Hybrid Power Development Program to Serve Data Center & Industrial Markets

MOUNDS, Okla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Stirling Power & Light, Inc. (NSPL), a Delaware-incorporated clean energy development company, today announced the formal launch of its 25-megawatt Nova Hybrid Industrial Microgrid™ development program, structured to deliver dispatchable, industrial-scale power for AI-driven data centers and heavy manufacturing facilities.

The program is built around NSPL's patent-pending Nova Eternity Engine™, a high-temperature Stirling-based power conversion system engineered for 700°C operation and integrated with modular thermal storage and hybrid backup capability for firm capacity delivery.

Structured 25 MW Development Model

The initial 25 MW deployment is being engineered as a modular, scalable block designed to:

Target transmission interconnection corridors with industrial load demand

Support phased industrial campus deployment

Enable structured Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs)

Allow pre-construction project-rights transactions

Scale toward larger multi-block installations over time

The company is currently preparing a structured pre-FEED development package to align engineering validation, fabrication feasibility, and phased capital structuring.

Addressing the Data Center Energy Constraint

AI infrastructure expansion has accelerated demand for reliable generation capacity, while conventional generation supply chains continue to experience extended lead times and cost volatility.

NSPL's hybrid solar-thermal architecture is engineered to provide:

Dispatchable renewable power

Thermal inertia for grid stability

Reduced dependence on long-lead turbine procurement

Industrial-grade uptime reliability

"Our focus is disciplined execution," said Mark Wakefield, Founder and System Architect. "We are structuring the 25 MW phase as a bankable, buildable unit that can scale responsibly. This initiative is about engineered deployment, not speculative announcements."

Supplier & Capital Alignment Initiative

NSPL has initiated structured discussions with U.S.-based precision fabrication firms, solar concentrator manufacturers, thermal systems integrators, and infrastructure-focused capital providers to support phased deployment.

NSPL is engaging potential:

Fabrication alignment partners

Engineering and EPC collaborators

Development-stage capital participants

Structured joint-development relationships

The 25 MW platform is intended to serve as the foundational deployment phase within a disciplined, scalable development roadmap.

Intellectual Property Position

NSPL has filed a U.S. Non-Provisional Patent application covering its hybrid Stirling-thermal architecture, including a recently filed Continuation-in-Part (CIP) expanding claims related to modular hybrid integration and deployment sequencing.

About Nova Stirling Power & Light

Founded in 2026, Nova Stirling Power & Light, Inc. is developing scalable hybrid solar-thermal power systems engineered for data centers, industrial facilities, and resilient microgrid deployment. The company's Nova Eternity Engine™ platform integrates high-temperature conversion, modular storage, and dispatchable hybrid capability.

