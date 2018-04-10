Nova Techset - Katalyst and Taylor & Francis Streamline Copyediting with Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Nova Techset has also announced that it was recently identified as one of three core publishing services suppliers by the Taylor & Francis global journals program, taking on an additional volume of new journals work with immediate effect.

Nova Techset and Taylor & Francis journals will present a joint case study on Contextual Copyediting at the upcoming annual meeting of the Society for Scholarly Publishing (SSP) being held in Chicago May 30 – June 1, 2018. More details may be found here: https://bit.ly/2uRtAjZ

Stewart Gardiner, Global Production Director for Taylor & Francis journals commented, "Our perspective on this is simple: If an article needs work, we should be copyediting it. If an article doesn't need work, we should leave it alone. The results have been very positive. We regularly survey authors and editors, and our data shows a high level of confidence in our editorial work using Contextual Copyediting."

Vivek Nagarkatti, Nova Techset's Executive Director says, "We are finding that many of our journal customers are interested in implementing the CC3 workflow with built-in AI. This process innovation really accelerates time to publication. We greatly appreciate the collaboration with Taylor & Francis journals that has allowed for this amazing editorial workflow improvement to take shape."

About Nova Techset

Nova Techset is a leading supplier of prepress services to the STM and academic publishing world. We provide pre-editing, copyediting, composition, software development, and ePub solutions, as well as a full range of project management services. Nova Techset was recently acquired by Katalyst Technologies, a best-in-class software, technology services and solutions provider to multiple industries and geographies. Katalyst's core areas of expertise are in ERP, supply chain, engineering, digital & e-commerce, and publishing services.

About Taylor & Francis Group

Taylor & Francis partners with world-class authors, from leading scientists and researchers, to scholars and professionals operating at the top of their fields. Together, we publish in all areas of the Humanities, Social Sciences, Behavioral Sciences, Science, Technology and Medicine sectors. We are one of the world's leading publishers of scholarly journals, books, eBooks, text books and reference works.

