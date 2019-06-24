Nova to Attend SEMICON West and Meet Investors
Jun 24, 2019, 07:30 ET
REHOVOT, Israel, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) announced today that Eitan Oppenhaim, President & Chief Executive Officer and Dror David, Chief Financial Officer, will attend SEMICON West from July 8 to July 10, 2019.
Mr. Oppenhaim and Mr. David will host meetings with investors and analysts between July 8th to 10th. To schedule a meeting please contact Miri Segal of MS-IR at msegal@ms-ir.com.
About SEMICON West: SEMICON West is the world's marketplace for microelectronics innovation, featuring nearly 700 international exhibitors showcasing products and services across the manufacturing ecosystem – from design to manufacturing. The global industry looks to SEMICON West for the most up-to-date information on the tools, technologies and trends driving the design, manufacture and business of microelectronics.
About Nova: Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enable its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com.
Nova is traded in NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.
|
Company Contact:
|
Investor Relations Contact:
|
Dror David, Chief Financial Officer
|
Miri Segal
|
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.
|
MS-IR LLC
|
Tel: +972-73-229-5760
|
Tel: +917-607-8654
|
E-mail: info@novami.com
|
E-mail: msegal@ms-ir.com
SOURCE Nova
