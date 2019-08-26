Nova to Participate in Citi's 2019 Global Technology Conference

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) announced today that Eitan Oppenhaim, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in Citi's 2019 Global Technology Conference on September 5, 2019. The conference will take place in NYC between September 4-6 2019.

Mr. Oppenhaim will host meetings with investors on September 5. To schedule a meeting please contact your Citi sales person or Miri Segal of MS-IR at msegal@ms-ir.com.

About Citi Global Technology Conference: The 26th annual Citi Global Technology Conference will be held from Wednesday to Friday, September 4-6, 2019 at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York City. Citi expects to host more than 170 companies and has attracted more than 1,000 institutional investors in previous years.

About Nova: Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enable its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com.

Nova is traded on NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.

