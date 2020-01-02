Nova to Participate in Needham's 22nd Annual Growth Conference

REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) announced today that Dror David, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Needham's 22nd Annual Growth Conference. The conference will take place on January 14-15 2020 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Mr. David will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting please contact your Needham sales person or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.

About Needham Growth Conference

The 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference (NGC) provides institutional, private equity and venture capital investors with access to approximately 340 growth companies from a broad range of industries including communications & enterprise infrastructure; healthcare; industrial technology; Internet, entertainment & consumer; semiconductors & semiconductor equipment; and software & services. In additional to presentations by senior executives, NGC features outstanding keynote speakers and a variety of thematic panels discussing critical topics that will impact technology markets in 2020 and beyond.

About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high- precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enable its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com.

Nova is traded in NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.

Company Contact:

Dror David, Chief Financial Officer

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Tel: +972-73-229-5760

E-mail: info@novameasuring.com

www.novami.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

Tel: +917-607-8654

E-mail: msegal@ms-ir.com

SOURCE Nova

Related Links

http://www.novami.com/

