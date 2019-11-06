Nova to Participate in ROTH New Industrials & Technology Day

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) announced today that Dror David, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in ROTH New Industrials & Technology Day on November 13th at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Mr. David will be available for one-on-one meetings during the day. To schedule a meeting please contact your ROTH sales person or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.

About ROTH New Industrials & Technology Day: This event will give investors the opportunity to meet with senior management of a broad set of New Industrials and Technology companies. Meetings will be in a 1-on-1 / small group meeting format, consisting of 30-minute management-investor meetings to provide our institutional clients with extensive interaction with executive management to gain in-depth insights into each company.

About Nova: Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enable its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com .

Nova is traded in NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.

Company Contact:

Dror David, Chief Financial Officer

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Tel: +972-73-229-5760

E-mail: info@novami.com

www.novami.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

Tel: +917-607-8654

E-mail: msegal@ms-ir.com

SOURCE Nova