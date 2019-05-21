Nova to Present at Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

REHOVOT, Israel, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) announced today that Dror David, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 4:10 p.m. EDT.

Mr. David will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting please contact your Stifel sales person or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public at: http://wsw.com/webcast/stifel17/nvmi/. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference: Stifel's inaugural Cross Sector Insight Conference takes place June 10-12 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston. More than 250 leading public and private companies are scheduled to participate across the consumer, diversified industrials & services, energy, internet, media, real estate, and technology sectors via group presentations and one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Nova: Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enable its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com.

Nova is traded in NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.

Company Contact:
Dror David, Chief Financial Officer
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.
Tel: +972-73-229-5760 
E-mail: info@novami.com
www.novami.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
Tel: +917-607-8654
E-mail: msegal@ms-ir.com

