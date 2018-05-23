Nova to Present at the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston

REHOVOT, Israel, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI), a leading innovator and a key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing, announced today that Mr. Dror David, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA on June 11, 2018 at 1:50 p.m. EDT.
Mr. Dror David will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference on June 11-12, 2018. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Stifel representative or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.
About Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference:
Stifel's inaugural Cross Sector Insight Conference takes place on June 11-13 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston. More than 250 leading public and private companies are scheduled to participate across the consumer, diversified industrials & services, energy, internet, media, real estate, and technology sectors via group presentations and one-on-one meetings with investors.
About Nova:
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. delivers continuous innovation by providing advanced metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Deployed with the world's largest integrated-circuit manufacturers, Nova's products deliver state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, supports the development and production of the most advanced devices in today's high-end semiconductor market. Nova's technical innovation and market leadership enable customers to improve process performance, enhance products' yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at http://www.novameasuring.com
Nova is traded on the NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.
Company Contact:
Dror David
Chief Financial Officer
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.
Tel: +972-73-229-5760
E-mail: info@novameasuring.com
http://www.novameasuring.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
Tel: +917-607-8654
E-mail: msegal@ms-ir.com
SOURCE Nova
Share this article