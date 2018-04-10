Nova to Report First Quarter 2018 Results on May 2, 2018

REHOVOT, Israel, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI), a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing, announced today that it will release its results for the first quarter of 2018 before the Nasdaq market opens on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
Mr. Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Dror David, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that same day, May 2, 2018, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.
To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your calls five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.
U.S. TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: +1-888-394-8218
ISRAEL TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1809 212 883
INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: 1-323-701-0225
At:
9 a.m. Eastern Time
6 a.m. Pacific Time
4 p.m. Israel Time
Please reference conference ID 1121259
The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on Nova's website at http://ir.novameasuring.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available from May 2, 2018 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to May 9, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:
Replay Dial-in TOLL-FREE: 1-844-512-2921
Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 1121259
A replay will also be available for 90 days on Nova's website at http://ir.novameasuring.com.
About Nova: Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing advanced metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Deployed with the world's largest integrated-circuit manufacturers, Nova's products deliver state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, supports the development and production of the most advanced devices in today's high-end semiconductor market. Nova's technical innovation and market leadership enable customers to improve process performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novameasuring.com.
Nova is traded in NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.
