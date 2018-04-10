Nova to Report First Quarter 2018 Results on May 2, 2018

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your calls five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: +1-888-394-8218

ISRAEL TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1809 212 883

INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: 1-323-701-0225

At:

9 a.m. Eastern Time

6 a.m. Pacific Time

4 p.m. Israel Time

Please reference conference ID 1121259

The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on Nova's website at http://ir.novameasuring.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from May 2, 2018 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to May 9, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in TOLL-FREE: 1-844-512-2921

Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 1121259

A replay will also be available for 90 days on Nova's website at http://ir.novameasuring.com.

About Nova: Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing advanced metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Deployed with the world's largest integrated-circuit manufacturers, Nova's products deliver state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, supports the development and production of the most advanced devices in today's high-end semiconductor market. Nova's technical innovation and market leadership enable customers to improve process performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novameasuring.com.

Nova is traded in NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.

