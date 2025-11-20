Nova Ukraine Warehouse Destroyed by Russian Attack on Lviv

LVIV, Ukraine, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Early this morning, Russia launched one of the largest drone and missile attacks in months across Ukraine. A total of 476 drones and 48 missiles struck residential buildings, energy facilities, and logistics hubs in freezing temperatures. At least 25 civilians, including three children, were killed and more than 80 injured. Nova Ukraine's hearts are with every family affected by today's violence.

During this nationwide assault, one of Nova Ukraine 's medical warehouses in Lviv, Western Ukraine, was destroyed. No Nova Ukraine staff were harmed.

Inside Nova Ukraine's medical warehouse after the November 19, 2025 attack - where medical supplies, in-kind donations, and essential medical equipment designated for hospitals and clinics across Ukraine were destroyed.

"We are profoundly grateful that our team is safe," said Ambassador Erin E. McKee, CEO of Nova Ukraine."Strikes like this are designed to break humanitarian supply chains just as winter begins. They will not succeed."

The warehouse contained medical supplies, in-kind donations, and key medical equipment designated to support hospitals and clinics across Ukraine. Losing any portion of this inventory creates immediate challenges for medical teams already working under immense pressure.

"Our partners count on these supplies every single day," said Oksana Gologorskaya, Vice President of Medical Projects."Losing even part of this stock creates immediate gaps for medical teams working under daily missiles. We are already rerouting equipment and preparing replacements so that medical personnel and healthcare facilities do not face interruptions in care."

Nova Ukraine's operations team responded immediately, securing the site and beginning a full damage assessment. Warehouse staff are on-site cataloging losses, and Nova Ukraine will share verified information as soon as it is safe and responsible to do so.

Some shipments may be delayed, and a portion of equipment may not arrive as planned. The medical team has already begun notifying partners and grantees. Nova Ukraine is racing to re-deploy and replace the supplies required by the more than 600 hospitals and medical clinics we support across Ukraine.

Nova Ukraine is a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Palo Alto, dedicated to providing humanitarian aid and services to the people of Ukraine and raising awareness about Ukraine in the United States and globally. Since its founding, Nova Ukraine has worked to support Ukraine's fight for liberty by delivering critical aid, fostering self-sufficiency, and advocating for international solidarity. Learn more about our mission and how to support us at www.novaukraine.org .

