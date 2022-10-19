Nova Ukraine with Firefighter Aid Ukraine Deliver $3M of Equipment to Ukrainian Firefighters

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over $3M of donated medical and firefighting equipment, collected from fire stations across Canada, has been delivered to the State Emergency Services of Ukraine (DSNS). Nova Ukraine , a non-profit delivering humanitarian aid to Ukraine since 2014, and Firefighter Aid Ukraine (FAU), a Canadian-based nonprofit working with the DSNS since 2014, have collected over 108 pallets and two shipping containers worth of donated equipment to date. Included are medical supplies, rescue equipment, and protective clothing.

Ukrainian firefighters accept the donated supplies in Chernivtsi Each piece of equipment is used to save civilian lives during the war in Ukraine

"No one ever thought to stock enough equipment to put out hundreds of fires every single day in Ukraine," said Michael Khain, head of Operations at Nova Ukraine. "So we were thrilled to see what FAU had collected. Every single item collected is urgently requested by emergency departments across Ukraine."

"When Russia invaded Ukraine, a large quantity of rescue equipment was destroyed or stolen by Russian aggressors," says Kevin Royle, Director of FAU. "We needed to efficiently deliver more equipment to Ukrainian first responders, fast, and we were fortunate to partner with Nova Ukraine, whose operational logistics are second to none. FAU delivered 90 tons of aid to Ukraine prior to the invasion, and with Nova Ukraine's assistance, more than doubled that amount since February 24th."

Nova Ukraine has asked Flexport.org , the impact arm of California-based freight forwarder Flexport, to help transport the equipment. Flexport arranged for the 108 pallets to be shipped to Austria on planes. From there, they were transported by truck to Nova Ukraine's warehouse in Lviv. The shipping containers were sent by sea.

"Filling the incredibly urgent need for these supplies is not just about the availability of the supplies, but how to get them in the right hands as quickly as possible. Aid is only useful if it reaches those in need," said Susy Schoenberg, Head of Flexport.org . "The work that Nova Ukraine, Firefighter Aid Ukraine and many other organizations are doing to support those in need is immensely important and we're proud to be a part of these efforts."

The equipment was distributed by Nova Ukraine to DSNS departments in 5 regions: Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, and Kyiv regions. This includes regions where active fighting is ongoing and where fires due to shelling are a common occurrence.

"In the midst of Ukraine's everyday fight with the enemy, numerous large catastrophic situations are occurring all across the country," says Hrytsko Vitaliy, a representative from Ivano-Frankivsk DSNS who received the shipment. "This is why right now the help of our partners and donors is so important. New equipment, protective clothing, specialized rescue tools, fire trucks, and other gear will help the State Emergency Services of Ukraine to effectively save people and protect the rescue workers who are working under dangerous conditions."

Nova Ukraine and Firefighter Aid Ukraine are continuing to collect donated supplies and equipment that is critically needed by first responders in Ukraine. For information on how to donate funds, supplies, or equipment, please see https://novaukraine.org/project/supporting-first-responders-in-ukraine/ .

About Nova Ukraine: Nova Ukraine is a California-based nonprofit organization providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine since 2014. One of Nova Ukraine's foremost commitments is to support Ukrainian hospitals and first responders with the supplies and equipment they need during this time of crisis.

About Firefighter Aid Ukraine: Since 2014, Firefighter Aid Ukraine has been working with State Emergency Services and volunteer brigades in Ukraine, building strong relationships in many regions of Ukraine, and to date has delivered over 140 tons of life rescue and health care aid.

