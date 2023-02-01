NovaCHARGE, Established Leader in Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions, Fortifies Sales and Partnership Efforts with New Hires

Accomplished partnership executive, Gary Leonard, and sales leader, Eric T. Nichols, escalate company's focus on revenue growth

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaCHARGE Inc. today announced the hiring of Gary Leonard as Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Alliances, as well as Eric T. Nichols as Vice President, Sales - North America. Their experience and leadership deepen the bench as CRO Daniel Middleton builds the first-class sales team necessary to best serve customers and expand nationally.

Mr. Leonard brings a storied career in growing revenues via partnerships and alliances for global brands such as Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent. Working with standout technology brands such as Dell Technologies, VMWare, and Google Cloud, he was instrumental in growing partnerships and alliances from start-up to sales that led to several hundred million dollars in revenue.

Leonard is recognized as a trusted advisor to outside alliance partners as well as internal teams. His deep understanding of telecom, networks, and cloud-based technologies is an exceptional complement to NovaCHARGE's EVSE (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment) solutions portfolio.

Eric T. Nichols is a highly collaborative multi-channel sales leader with experience in growing both startups and Fortune 500 companies. A multi-discipline thinker and leader, he is adept at collaborating with all areas of a business, including marketing, product management, operations, finance, and more.

During his career, he has consistently achieved 3-to-5x year-over-year revenue growth by building strong, mutually beneficial relationships. His experience in technology ranges from launching EquipmentShare's heavy-equipment technology sales division to growing the Verizon Wireless "Internet of Things" (IoT) partner revenue over $1M and 100K connected devices in 12 months.

Oscar Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO, made these comments when Leonard and Nichols recently joined the NovaCHARGE team, "Gary and Eric are the perfect complement for NovaCHARGE. They are customer-centric technologists and can evangelize our strengths of open standards, smart network software in our ChargeUP solution, best-in-class chargers, and unsurpassed reliability."

About NovaCHARGE, Inc.

NovaCHARGE, founded in 2008, is a technology company empowering seamless EV charging for all. As a market leading EVSE supplier along with our NextGen network ChargeUP, we are constantly driving our solutions to unlock new possibilities without compromise. Our strict adherence to open standards ensures interoperability and longevity, while providing certifiable reliability. NovaCHARGE has delivered thousands of successful solutions for commercial, municipal, state, and utility organizations across the United States. NovaCHARGE is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

