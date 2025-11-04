NovaChargeX Draws Global Attention After Winning World Future Award 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaChargeX, the patented hybrid regenerative energy system, has captured worldwide attention after being honored by the World Future Awards 2025 as the Best Hybrid Regenerative Clean Energy System — a milestone that confirms NovaChargeX as one of the most transformative clean-energy inventions of the decade.

This prestigious recognition from World Future Awards, a global organization celebrating technologies that shape humanity's future, validates NovaChargeX's position as a pioneer of next-generation clean-energy innovation. (Official Listing: https://worldfutureawards.com/winner/novachargex-hybrid-clean-energy-system/)

"This recognition is a defining moment for us," said Mike Yaqub, Founder and CEO of NovaChargeX. "It confirms that our vision — built through years of dedication, testing, and belief — has earned its place on the world stage. This award belongs to every member of the NovaChargeX team who turned an impossible dream into a living, working system."

NovaChargeX represents a breakthrough approach to sustainable energy — one that focuses on balance, regeneration, and continuity. Unlike conventional systems that rely on sunlight, wind, or external fuels, NovaChargeX maintains constant operation through its patented hybrid regenerative cycle, enabling 24/7 stability and unmatched efficiency.

The system functions in two primary modes:

Complementary Mode: Enhances existing solar or wind setups, stabilizing energy flow and reducing dependence on large battery storage.

Independent Mode: Operates as a fully autonomous power solution, capable of delivering continuous clean electricity even in remote or off-grid locations.

"NovaChargeX is not here to replace renewable technologies — it's here to complete them," added Mike Yaqub. "We're building the bridge between renewable energy and reliability, ensuring sustainability never stops when the sun sets or the wind slows."

Through its patented design and proven performance, NovaChargeX demonstrates that the future of clean energy is not only renewable — it is resilient.

Award: Best Hybrid Regenerative Clean Energy System — World Future Awards 2025

Website: https://novachargex.com

