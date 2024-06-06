NovaCloud Launches New Licensing Program For Patent Portfolio Covering Key Cloud Technologies From Ericsson

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaCloud Licensing, LLC (NovaCloud Licensing) today announced that it has launched a new licensing effort to provide more accessibility to patented technologies that are fundamental to driving innovations across the cloud computing sector. NovaCloud Licensing is led by a highly seasoned team of executives with over four decades of experience in successfully licensing intellectual property in the technology market.

NovaCloud Licensing has acquired a foundational patent portfolio of cloud-based technologies from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ("Ericsson"), a multinational telecommunications company that has been a leader in ICT solutions for over 140 years. With a commitment to providing access to this foundational intellectual property on a broad scale, Ericsson has transferred this portfolio of 40 patent families and 152 worldwide patent assets to NovaCloud Licensing, an independent company formed to take ownership of and professionally license these patents to the industry.

While Ericsson is most known for their innovations in ICT, their extensive investments in R&D, cellular network infrastructure, multimedia and IP-based solutions have paved the way for important technical developments and solutions that are fundamental to the modern cloud computing era. The acquired portfolio, with reach into the US, Europe, and Asia, covers foundational patented technologies found in IaaS and PaaS cloud and data center infrastructure and service offerings, including network reliability and QoS, network traffic management and network security, load balancing, auto-scaling, virtualization, resource management, and video streaming, among others. Many of these technologies are core and ubiquitous to cloud computing platforms and services worldwide.

Joe Chernesky, Founder and CEO of NovaCloud shared, "It is an honor that Ericsson has entrusted NovaCloud Licensing with the important responsibility of providing access to these key patented technologies that are critical to the digital era of cloud-based solutions. Our goal is to make these patented technologies available to all companies so they are fully enabled to provide the best solutions for the markets and customers they serve. We believe that this foundational portfolio will serve as a catalyst to drive even greater technological advancements in cloud networks and services that benefits users and consumers around our hyper-connected world."

Mathias Hellman, Vice President IPR Strategy, Ericsson shared, "Ericsson has sold certain patents to NovaCloud as one of several ways to receive a reasonable reward for the technology we created. Ericsson has a high-quality patent portfolio of over 60.000 patents covering a multitude of technologies. Our different approaches to monetization, including patent divestments, provide flexibility to address a diverse market in an optimal manner."

For more information about NovaCloud Licensing and the Ericsson transaction, please visit http://www.novacloudllc.com/

For more information on Ericsson patents, please visit Patents and licensing: Investing in technology innovation (ericsson.com).

Contacts:

Kimberley Brown

Marketing/PR Representative

NovaCloud Licensing

[email protected]

c:678.829.9075

SOURCE NovaCloud Licensing