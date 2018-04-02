NovaCopy Announces Corporate Name Change to Novatech

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaCopy, Inc. today announced its name change to Novatech. The new name was chosen to better reflect the company's strategic focus of being a Managed IT and Print Service provider and marks a new chapter of the company's skyrocketing growth.

Known for the past 19 years as an innovative industry leader, NovaCopy has been at the forefront in providing state-of-the-art office and 3D printing technology, innovative document workflow solutions, and award-winning service to thousands of businesses throughout the United States. Recognized 11 times as one of the fastest growing companies in the United States by Inc. Magazine, the company contributes its skyrocketing growth to continuously evolving, filling a need within the business communities it serves.

"As the copier business has changed, we have evolved into a Managed Service Provider and believed our name did not fully reflect the services we provide our customers," said Novatech CEO Darren Metz. "To better reflect who we are, who we are becoming, and the solutions and services we provide, we have changed our name to Novatech."

In its evolution, Novatech seeks to improve the efficiency and dependability of customers' office and IT operations as it moves forward. The company will take this even further not only by delivering exceptional Managed Services, but also providing strategic planning and consulting to optimize a business' technology ecosystem (which includes office and document solutions).

"The best Managed IT and Print Service providers have moved beyond break/fix solutions and proactively work to keep a customer's IT engine running so well that one avoids or drastically reduces the break/fix cycle and all the extra costs and downtime that goes with it," said Novatech Vice President of Technical Services Carl Pottkotter. "Novatech's approach reduces the costs of keeping the lights on and enables investment in technologies that facilitate business growth and productivity."

Recognized industry-wide for its award-winning service, Novatech is an authorized technology and solution provider for Konica Minolta, Canon, HP, Markforged and other global manufacturers. As part of its strategic focus, Novatech plans to continue, and build upon, the fast and efficient on-site and remote service it provides to thousands of customers throughout the United States.

"We truly care about our customers' businesses and it's our belief that when a customer's equipment is down, it's an emergency. To that end, Novatech will continue to provide every customer with really fast and efficient service," said Metz. "As part of our evolution, we are providing more online services such as Chat and an all-new website, (Novatech.net), plus a few new surprises to be rolled out later this year."

Along with the name change, the company updated its logo and will be moving into its new headquarters complex in Nashville later this month.

About Novatech, Inc.

Novatech is an award-winning, Managed IT and Print Service provider offering on-site and remote support of network infrastructure and peripherals. Founded in 1999, Novatech has been recognized 11 times by Inc Magazine for being one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States. With 12 locations and revenues of $83 million, Novatech offers free cost analysis so you may easily choose the exact solutions, equipment, accessories and software to meet your needs – within your budget. For more information, visit www.Novatech.net. Follow Novatech on Facebook and Twitter for all the latest news.

