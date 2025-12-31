MUMBAI, India, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novacore Innovations announced it has inked an agreement to provide NVIDIA Blackwell–powered GPU servers and cloud compute infrastructure to Cocoon, the decentralized confidential computing network launched by Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, on October 29, 2025. Durov unveiled the platform at the Blockchain Life 2025 conference in Dubai.

Novacore Innovations Inks Deal to Power Cocoon, Pavel Durov's Decentralized Confidential Computing Network

Under the agreement, Novacore will deploy Blackwell–class GPU clusters configured for Cocoon's confidential computing requirements, where workloads execute inside trusted execution environments with GPU attestation. A significant portion of this capacity is designated as Dedicated Workloads for Cocoon AI, providing priority allocation for Telegram and Cocoon's proprietary AI network, the first active application on the Cocoon platform. Given Telegram's scale—with over 900 million monthly active users—the infrastructure Novacore provides can support a range of AI features and services that Telegram deploys to its global user base, from conversational AI to content recommendation and real time language processing. Novacore's systems leverage Intel Granite Rapid CPUs to ensure seamless compatibility with Cocoon's decentralized node infrastructure and attestation protocols.

Cocoon's architecture centers on end–to–end confidentiality: user prompts and model outputs remain encrypted throughout processing, shielded from infrastructure operators, while payments and access control are enforced on–chain via TON. By integrating Blackwell infrastructure with this model, Novacore enables developers to deploy proprietary models with verifiable privacy guarantees at scale.

Novacore is among the first cloud providers to list on the Confidential Compute Open Network underpinning Cocoon. The company is also the first cloud in India to provide compute for a global decentralized AI network, anchoring critical GPU capacity domestically while supporting regional developers' access to world–class infrastructure.

"Decentralized compute is rapidly becoming a foundational paradigm in the AI infrastructure landscape, and we are committed to positioning ourselves at the forefront of its evolution," said Ranbir Badwal, Co–founder at Novacore Innovations. "Our Blackwell clusters are purpose–built for confidential compute at scale, enabling the kind of privacy preserving AI workloads that enterprises and developers increasingly demand. We're proud to support Cocoon as it establishes itself as a meaningful alternative for builders seeking to move beyond centralized hyperscalers. This partnership reflects our belief that the future of compute is multiregional, privacy–first, and economically efficient."

"This partnership reflects our commitment to serving the emerging decentralized AI ecosystem while remaining deeply focused on supporting India's AI ambitions," added Aryamaan Singhania, Co–founder at Novacore Innovations. "We're building sustainable, world–class compute capacity from India that empowers both global platforms like Cocoon and Indian startups and enterprises working to establish themselves in the global AI market. Our mission remains unchanged: to democratize access to cutting–edge GPU infrastructure for builders everywhere, starting from home."

