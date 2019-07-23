Novadoz Pharmaceuticals/MSN Labs gains FDA approval and commences shipping of Pregabalin capsules, the largest generic product launch of the year

PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novadoz Pharmaceuticals, the U.S based sales & marketing affiliate for MSN Labs, based in Hyderabad India, has received FDA approval for their generic version of Pregabalin capsules on July 19th. The patent expiration for the brand Lyrica© marketed by Pfizer, occurred on that day which cleared the way for the company to begin immediate shipping of the product.

Novadoz Pregabalin capsules are available in 25mg, 50mg, 75mg, 100mg, 150mg, 200mg, 225mg, and 300mg strength capsules in 90 count bottles, with bulk sizes slated for post launch. Pregabalin is indicated for epilepsy, neuropathic pain, fibromyalgia, and restless leg syndrome. Its use to treat epilepsy as adjunctive therapy for partial seizures. The brand is currently trending over $5.4 BIL USD in published annual sales.

Seshu Akula, Novadoz President North America Generics, was quoted, "The approval for Pregabalin, one of the largest generic industry launches in past several years, was a tremendous accomplishment for our entire organization. This product will be an important one for Novadoz over the next decade, providing a steady revenue stream while defining our company's ability to be a consistent and reliable supplier to our customers. We are anticipating an additional 10 to 12 product launches over the next 18 months, that continues the bright outlook we have on our future in the U.S market."

Novadoz's, Tom DeStefano, Vice President Sales & Marketing states, "Novadoz's entrance as a DAY 1 supplier of Pregabalin, further elevates our company's status as a generic supplier. The scope and size of the product requires a highly efficient and well-planned supply chain and manufacturing process. MSN brings this level of competency to this launch, as well as supporting our current business and future product introductions."

MSN Labs is engaged in the development and manufacturing of API (active pharmaceutical ingredients), KSMs (key starting materials), and product intermediates. MSN is recognized as a global leader in this category. In addition, the company manufactures finished dosage oral solids, liquids, and injectable products in sixty-five markets throughout the world, doing business in the U.S under the Novadoz label.

