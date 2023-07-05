Novae Day Proclaimed to Honor Fintech Company in Two Kansas Cities

CONYERS, Ga., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- March 11th has now been proclaimed Novae Day by the mayors of two similarly-named cities: Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas. This honor came as Novae's Chief Operating Officer and head of Novae's affiliated charity, Novae Cares, Shaneé McCambry visited Kansas City, Kansas to serve as keynote speaker for its 2023 annual Yes She Can Women's Conference.

March 11th has now been proclaimed Novae Day by the mayors of two similarly-named cities: Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas. While honoring a Fintech company with its own holiday may seem unusual, Novae is being honored for its growth strategy which has specifically focused on making financial services and income opportunities accessible to traditionally underserved populations for the past several years. The Novae Day honor and proclamation came as Novae's Chief Operating Officer and head of Novae's affiliated charity, Novae Cares, Shaneé McCambry visited Kansas City, Kansas to serve as keynote speaker for its 2023 annual Yes She Can Women's Conference.

Novae has won multiple awards across banking, finance, and business growth sectors in recent years thanks to its innovative approach to using fintech to reach underserved populations. This high degree of accessibility has meant customer growth for the company, which has made itself convenient and user-friendly for customers living in low-income neighborhoods, while still serving mainstream America effectively.

More importantly to the mayors of the two Kansas Cities, Quinton Lucas and Tyrone A. Garner, Novae's focus on accessibility has helped residents to access much needed financial literacy and afford services that can help them improve their lives long-term.

For many people living in low-income neighborhoods and working at least full-time, the barriers to physically visiting bank branches to apply for loans during business hours have meant that financial services are difficult to obtain. The fact that banks typically choose to locate their physical branches in more affluent neighborhoods where the chances of large deposits and loans are high has not helped the situation.

This is just one of many frustrations faced by underserved populations who may not be targeted by or even allowed to enroll in many types of financial services that can lead to long-term financial security. When even opening a bank account is difficult to do, consumer financing, loans with favorable terms, and advanced financial education about how to buy a home or open a business can seem out of reach.

Novae CEO Reco McCambry himself has discussed his experience growing up in an underserved neighborhood in his books, The Fatherless Father and The Plan After Police Reform. He keenly understands the challenges faced by people who don't live in the wealthy neighborhoods favored by most financial institutions when trying to access financial services and grow their wealth.

Novae offers a long list of programs designed to help customers grow their money and their businesses with a focus on accessibility to people from historically underserved backgrounds. Their newest offering, Novae Debt Help, a program which assists customers in reducing their unsecured debts by up to 50% and consolidating to one payment, launched July 1, 2023.

The combined impact of these programs has resulted in such rapid growth that Novae has now been honored as one of America's fastest-growing businesses by Inc 5000 three years in a row, and CEO McCambry was honored as Innovator of the Year at the 2022 Bank Customer Experience Summit , with the 2022 Outstanding Leadership Award by Money 2.0, and 2023 Graduate of the Last Decade from the Coles College of Business at Kennesaw State University.

