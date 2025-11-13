Novae Wins DSA Award for Technology Innovation

Recognized by Direct Selling Association for myNovaeDisputes Manager

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novae has won the 2025 DSA Award for Technology Innovation, presented by the U.S. Direct Selling Association (DSA), for its myNovaeDisputes Manager personal credit software. The annual DSA awards honor companies that set a benchmark for excellence and integrity in the direct selling industry.

U.S. Direct Selling Association (DSA) CEO Dave Grimaldi presents representatives from Novae's corporate staff with the 2025 DSA Award for Technology Innovation, for Novae's myNovaeDisputes Manager. Novae is a fintech company, that aims to provide greater access to credit, capital, and entrepreneurship to underserved communities nationwide. Explore our AI-powered credit dispute software - myNovaeDisputes Manager - to manage your financial profile. Fixing your own credit used to require a ton of work and a bit of luck. But now, myNovaeDisputes makes fixing your credit and potentially increasing your credit score a simple process.

"We are truly honored to be recognized amongst so many great companies that serve our industry," said Novae CEO Reco McCambry. "This is a testament to the thousands of lives we've impacted by providing financial literacy and technology that improve the financial situations of underserved communities nationwide."

In today's times, A.I. has become a "trendy" label, but myNovaeDisputes Manager uniquely unlocks the power of A.I. in a way that impacts lives in real, tangible ways. Being able to qualify for a dream home, car, or business through funding is essential to living the American Dream. Typical use cases of A.I. don't come close to this level of impact; this is a truly remarkable breakthrough. Legal and educational tools are also integrated into the platform to ensure usability and regulatory alignment.

Everyone's credit profile is unique. This leads to a major problem for those seeking to manage their credit: The traditional do-it-yourself method uses dispute letter templates that are severely outdated and/or do not directly address the errors on the user's credit report. To solve this, myNovaeDisputes Manager is equipped with machine learning which applies strategies that are currently working - to the minute. These strategies evolve based on global usage across all users, continually getting smarter and more effective with every successful dispute. For example, when a new user has a negative account from the same creditor as a previous user who successfully removed similar information, the software recommends this proven dispute strategy. All user data is anonymized, encrypted, and tokenized for security. Users receive progress tracking, embedded mentorship, and full control of their process.

myNovaeDisputes Manager bridges the gap between financial empowerment and responsible direct sales, enabling Novae to lead in fintech innovation while staying true to DSA's highest ethical standards.

"I'm delighted to visit Novae's headquarters in person and honor the team behind this achievement," said Dave Grimaldi, DSA CEO. "It's a testament to the company's leadership, innovation, and dedication to advancing direct selling."

"Direct selling is the most powerful, people-driven distribution channel in the world," Grimaldi added. "This award underscores DSA's mission to highlight companies that exemplify ethical entrepreneurship, industry leadership, and a commitment to building trust through rigorous standards and education."

For more information on 2025 DSA Award winners, visit https://www.dsa.org/events/awards-program. For more information on Novae, visit https://www.novaemoney.com.

About the Direct Selling Association

For more than a century, the U.S. Direct Selling Association (DSA) has served as the national trade association for companies offering entrepreneurial opportunities to independent sellers, allowing them to market and sell products and services outside of a fixed retail establishment. In 2024, direct selling took place across the United States, generating $34.7 billion in retail sales, with 5.4 million entrepreneurs in the U.S. selling products or services through the direct selling channel, providing a personalized buying experience for millions of customers.

About Novae

Novae is a 5x Inc. 5000fintech direct sales company that provides greater access to credit, capital, and entrepreneurship for consumers and small businesses nationwide, with a particular interest in empowering underserved communities and driving financial inclusion. Founded in 2014, Novae serves clients across all 50 states, including Puerto Rico. The name Novae, meaning "new beginnings" in Latin, reflects this mission. Novae serves as a beacon of hope, offering customers and affiliate partners the chance to create the future they envision.

