Novaerus Partners with Powerhouse Distributor Gatevision to Launch Air Dis-Infection Solutions to South Korean Market

This year, South Korea passed an emergency measure to tackle what they called a "social disaster", after record levels of fine dust blanketed most of the country. Studies have shown that severe outdoor air pollution can have a direct impact on indoor air, and this is becoming a matter of concern in South Korea.

Gatevision prides itself on discovering and nurturing premium brands that provide unique benefits to the consumer marketplace. When they saw the need to deliver a medical-grade air dis-infection solution to the consumer market, they turned to Novaerus solutions. Novaerus patented plasma technology has proven to be safe and effective in dozens of laboratory tests, case studies, and clinical trials conducted around the world.

"For many companies, South Korea is one of the toughest markets to enter, due to the country's notoriously-high product standards, particularly in the consumer, tech-savvy space," says Dr Kevin Devlin, CEO at WellAir, the parent company of Novaerus. "Gatevision selected Novaerus patented plasma technology because it is unmatched when it comes to safely destroying airborne pathogens and pollutants. The technology is successfully used in hundreds of hospitals and medical facilities around the world to protect patients and staff."

"The collaboration with Novearus is a step forward in providing our consumers with healthy indoor air and protecting them against the spread of infection," said Mr. Kim, CEO at Gatevision.

Gatevision launched two Novaerus portable units, the Protect 330 and Protect 990, at the end of October. The air dis-infection units will be sold through high-end retail department stores—including Shinsegae Department Stores—electronic retailers, TV home shopping networks and online channels.

About Novaerus

Novaerus is part of WellAir, an Irish company on a mission to reduce indoor airborne pollutants to create living, working, and healing spaces that foster rather than detract from human health, productivity, and wellbeing.

WellAir and its brands, Novaerus and Plasma Air, can be found installed in hundreds of hospitals, senior living facilities, schools, casinos, railway stations, residences, and industrial facilities in more than 40 countries around the world.

About Gatevision

Founded in 2001, Gatevision is on a mission to create a better world, nurturing premium brands that add happiness to everyday life. Gatevision uses a multi-channel and multi-media approach to launch and sustain brands in the South Korean consumer market.

