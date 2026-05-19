NovaFerrum: IRON WITHOUT THE OUCH: BUSTING MYTHS ABOUT KIDS' SUPPLEMENTS

PEDIATRICIAN EXPLAINS WHY IRON DEFICIENCY IS SO COMMON, HOW TO SPOT THE WARNING SIGNS, AND WHEN DIET ALONE ISN'T ENOUGH TO KEEP YOUR CHILD HEALTHY

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Although few people ever think about their iron intake, assuming eating enough leafy greens or taking a multivitamin will suffice, iron deficiency is the most common nutritional shortfall globally, including in the United States, where it is estimated that 1 in 5 people need more iron to function properly. This holds true across all age ranges and physical conditions, from senior citizens to infants to performance athletes.

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DID YOU KNOW?

Without sufficient iron, the body cannot produce enough hemoglobin – the substance in red blood cells that enables them to carry oxygen to tissues and organs, which can impact nearly every system in the body, even leading to death in the cases of extreme anemia.





Iron deficiency can also exacerbate many health conditions, especially cardiac, pulmonary and circulatory problems, and it plays a critical role in conditions like restless leg syndrome, ADD/ADHD, celiac disease, and Crohn's disease.





Iron deficiency is a common and serious problem in children, especially preemies and those who are picky eaters.





Supplements are not heavily regulated, so many companies are out there making claims about what their products can do for you. We urge you to trust science and testing and to consult with your physician.

With iron deficiency so prevalent in children, how do you know if your child needs an iron supplement? Is updating their diet enough or do they need to take an iron supplement? In this interview, Dr. Gabriella Dauer, a practicing pediatrician and founder of OnCall Peds talks more about iron deficiency in children – its symptoms and causes – and provides the facts you need to get your kids the supplements they need.

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MORE ABOUT DR. GABRIELLA DAUER:

Born and raised in Miami Beach, Dr. Gabriella Dauer attended medical school at the University of Miami Miller school of Medicine and completed her Pediatric Residency at the Children's Hospital at Montefiore at Albert Einstein in New York City. She continued her passion for academic medicine as a Pediatric Hospitalist with Boston Children's Health Physicians at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital. She served as the Assistant Program Director for the Pediatric Residency Program and Director of Resident Education for Hospital Medicine, furthering program curricula and resident wellness while caring for her inpatient teams. Dr. Dauer also dedicated her time to teaching medical students as Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at New York Medical College where she was inducted into the prestigious medical honor society of Alpha Omega Alpha for her medical education efforts. Dr. Dauer currently serves as Assistant Professor of Medical Education at the Kiran C. Patel College of Allopathic Medicine teaching students essential clinical skills and owns and as a newborn hospitalist caring for the littlest of patients in their first days of life. She is passionate about providing individualized and evidence based care, loving and caring for her patients as she does her own children.

MEDIA CONTACT: JoAnne Laffey Abed for NovaFerrum, 773-307-5519, [email protected]

SOURCE NovaFerrum