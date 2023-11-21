Novak Auto Parts named Certified Automotive Recycler of the Year for advancing carbon-negative practices

Novak Auto Parts

21 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novak Auto Parts, a family-owned auto recycling business since 1958, has garnered prestigious industry recognition from the Auto Recyclers Association (ARA), a national organization whose mission is to "promote the conservation of energy and the total utilization of resources."

ARA recently recognized Novak Auto Parts as Certified Automotive Recycler (CAR) of the Year. According to Sandy Blalock, ARA's executive director, "The Novaks' commitment of adhering to the environmental and safety regulatory compliance requirements of the professional auto recycling CAR program assures their status as one of the best in our industry."

Novak Auto Parts, located in western Pennsylvania, bears little resemblance to the outdated model of a salvage yard. Their vehicles undergo a rigorous auto dismantling process in which all fluids are drained, safely contained, and put to good use. Gasoline is repurposed to power on-site work vehicles; oil is used to heat buildings; and windshield washer fluid is purified and resold. Recycled freon is also sold to repair shops and even the water used to wash car parts is collected, filtered, and reused on site.

"As one of the few carbon-negative industries, auto recycling has an enormous positive environmental impact when performed responsibly," said owner Roger Novak, "so we strive daily to improve our facility and advance the industry."

Novak Auto Parts is the epitome of a family-run business. Nathan Novak and Casey Novak work alongside their parents, Roger and Penny. Casey manages much of the company's day-to-day operations and Nathan is the company's general manager. Also, in his role as chair of the Pennsylvania Automotive Recycling Trade Society, Nathan is working to advance the agenda of comprehensive recycling in the automotive parts industry.

Industry Facts: According to ARA, the automotive recycling industry helps reduce air and water pollution through annual repurposing or recycling:

  • 8 million gallons of gas and diesel fuel
  • 24 million gallons of motor oil
  • 8 million gallons of engine coolant
  • 5 million gallons of windshield washer fluid
  • 96% of all lead acid batteries

Novak Auto Parts, Inc. is a family-owned and operated automotive recycling business that serves the tri-state region of PA, OH, and WV. Their 20-acre property houses nearly 2,000 vehicles, making it the largest auto parts inventory in the greater Pittsburgh area.

SOURCE Novak Auto Parts

