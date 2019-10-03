Novak Birch Delivers Award-Winning, Custom Holiday Gifts

BALTIMORE, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novak Birch, an experiential marketing and events agency in Baltimore, is pleased to announce that its custom-crafted client holiday gift was awarded a 2019 Summit International Award. Out of more than 4,500 submissions from 27 countries, the winsome gift took home a Silver Creative Award in the "Industry Self Promotion Collateral" category.

2019 Summit International Award

The Summit Creative Awards recognize the creative achievements of small and medium-sized agencies worldwide. Novak Birch's custom holiday gift included a take-out box filled with fortune cookies containing custom messages and sealed with a gingko leaf-designed sticker. As a nod to 2018's Chinese Year of the Dog and the firm's dog-friendly office, each box also included a laser-etched ornament with one of six stylized dog designs. A personalized holiday card printed with metallic foil completed the gift.

Unique in the Mid-Atlantic region, Novak Birch offers complete strategic marketing, digital, and experiential services, plus an in-house workshop with design and build capabilities to bring clients' creative visions to life. This combination enables Novak Birch to deliver eye-catching holiday gifts that help businesses show their customer appreciation, including engaging videos, animated e-cards, printed cards, and custom corporate gifts, like branded board games, desk calendars, and boxes filled with branded treats, ornaments, and more.

"The holidays are the perfect time of year to thank your customers in a special and unique way with something that they'll be excited to receive," said Steve Novak, partner and vice president of Novak Birch. "We can help you create a one-of-a-kind gift that stands out and keeps your business top of mind, like our recent award-winning holiday gift."

Contact Novak Birch today to start planning an out-of-the-box corporate holiday gift, custom holiday e-card, or heartfelt letterpress card that shows customers how much they are appreciated and positions you as their trusted partner.

Novak Birch is an award-winning, strategic marketing and experiential agency in Baltimore, Maryland. We deliver high-impact solutions and memorable experiences that inspire audiences, strengthen brands, and grow business.

Media Contact

Tiffany Vandevoordt

410-354-3600, ext. 115

tiffany.vandevoordt@novakbirch.com

SOURCE Novak Birch