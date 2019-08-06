Novak Construction and Target Embracing Digital Era as the Retail Footprint Gets Smaller

From a building standpoint, "We are now constructing smaller aisles, installing fewer registers and fewer shelves to accommodate products sold in smaller packages and geared towards customers using public transportation," says Jim Hempleman, Novak's Project Director. "These ' Grab and Go ' stores are generally situated around college campuses or densely populated urban areas where large chunks of real estate are not easy to find."

Nearly all 2019 Target openings are small-format. As 2020 nears, Novak is preparing to construct two additional small-format Target locations; in Champaign and Mayfair (Chicago), IL. Once known as "TargetExpress," these stores are 15% the size of a traditional Target, now averaging 17,000sf.

A smaller retail footprint does not necessarily impose any sacrifice on the consumer. As more young players enter the industry and change the format, clients are forced to stay ahead of the digital era by stepping up their game. Technology is used to gather data to provide personalized selections based off of the neighborhoods in which they are sold. "We're using cutting-edge technology to make it easier, faster and more convenient for guests to shop Target stores," said Mike McNamara, Target's Chief Information and Digital Officer.

Customers are likely to find what they want, get in and get out. If the product is not immediately available, it can be ordered in-store or online for next day pick-up or home delivery using readily available technology.

Novak enjoys an ongoing 18-year partnership with Target Corporation and boasts 85% repeat client business. Novak built the first "TargetExpress" store in Illinois, located in Streeterville downtown Chicago, and an additional location in Hyde Park.

Celebrating 39 years, Novak Construction (www.novakconstruction.com), founded by John Novak in 1980, is a top tier, nationally-recognized General Contractor and Construction Management firm known for its well-rounded portfolio and many projects in the retail, and multi-family/mixed-use, senior living, industrial, corporate and institutional sectors. Novak Construction has consistently been named as one of Chicago's Top General Contractors and is the recipient of AIA Chicago's Design Excellence Award - General Contractor for its By The Hand Club for Kids project.

