Novant Calls CortexDecoder For Epic Rover "Life Changing"

Code's CortexDecoder is a soft-scanning solution that was chosen for integration into Epic Rover because it provides users enterprise-grade, barcode scanning strength – using only the camera on an iOS device. CortexDecoder can scan over 40 different barcode symbologies, allowing healthcare workers to seamlessly move from one workflow to another.

Novant is seeing excellent acceptance and integration of the technology. Software-enabled barcode scanning of patient wristbands to access medical records coupled with the ability to scan and verify medications helps to significantly reduce errors and improve patient safety – making soft-scanning a huge win for both the medical staff and their patients.

According to Jill McKinney, Novant Health Director of Clinical Informatics, "Using the mobile devices to scan and administer medication has been 'life changing.'" She reports that staff members are thrilled with the ease of use and effectiveness provided by the CortexDecoder.

"We are excited to join forces with Novant Health in improving healthcare in the Southeast," said Garrett Russell, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Code. "The healthcare industry has been waiting for the next 'big thing' and combining CortexDecoder with Epic Rover is it. This is a huge step for the industry, and Novant Health is a leader in the movement for this mobility revolution."

About Code

Code is an innovator in healthcare automation technology, delivering market-leading solutions that aid hospitals in workflow efficiency and patient care. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of hardware and software solutions to enhance clinical productivity and exceed customers' expectations for superior barcode reading performance, ergonomic design, equipment durability, and seamless integration with their operations. Code's products are used not only in critical healthcare applications, but in other markets like public safety, manufacturing, transportation, retail, and a range of diverse industries.

Code's worldwide headquarters are located in Salt Lake City, USA, and has regional headquarters in The Netherlands. For more information, visit codecorp.com

About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated system of physician practices, hospitals, outpatient centers, and more – each element committed to delivering a remarkable healthcare experience for you and your family. With world-class technology, personal connections, and care that's easier to access and understand, Novant Health is with patients every step of the way on their journey to health and wellness. Novant Health operates facilities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

