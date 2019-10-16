Novant Health and Tyto Care Partner to Provide Unique Digital Health Offerings

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina and NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novant Health, an integrated healthcare system headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, today announced its strategic partnership with Tyto Care, the healthcare industry's first all-in-one modular device and telehealth platform for on-demand, remote medical exams. With this partnership, patients will have access to standard virtual visits, as well as the ability to utilize the TytoHome examination device, available for purchase later this fall, to augment virtual visits with comprehensive physical exams. Patients in North Carolina will be connected exclusively via the Tyto Care platform to a Novant Health provider anytime, anywhere.

"Novant Health is committed to creating a digital health experience that connects a person's entire health journey and delivers a personalized experience through a comprehensive virtual venue of care," said Dr. Hank Capps, senior vice president and chief digital health and engagement officer for Novant Health. "By integrating Tyto Care's end-to-end telehealth offering into our digital health care delivery platform, we're expanding our remarkable patient experience with game-changing technology. This partnership will empower consumers to receive high-quality care, on their terms, while delivering a seamless experience that combines information and relationship continuity across their care journey."

TytoHome is a handheld, modular examination device used by patients that allows clinicians to perform comprehensive physical exams virtually. Providers will leverage video, augmented reality, advanced sensors and machine learning to examine the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat and abdomen. Tyto devices will also measure body temperature and heart rate and have the capability to connect via Bluetooth to other devices that measure blood pressure, oxygen saturation and weight.

These virtual visits represent the next generation of primary and specialty care that delivers an unmatched level of quality, safety and convenience.

"We are thrilled that Novant Health has chosen to partner with us to help expand their digital health offering," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and co-founder of Tyto Care. "Tyto Care is enabling Novant Health to provide the telehealth experience people desire in today's on-demand world, allowing for more comprehensive diagnoses and treatment whether they're at work, at home or on the go."

The strategic partnership comes on the heels of Novant Health's announcement of a new digital health and engagement business division.

"Novant Health's partnership with Tyto Care further shows our commitment to digital health and expanding access to care," said Angela Yochem, executive vice president and chief digital and technology officer for Novant Health. "We are always looking for ways to make the health care experience simpler, more convenient and more affordable. This partnership embraces technology to help parents get care for their sick children no matter the time – or enable an older adult who has difficulty getting out of the house to be seen virtually for minor health issues. Novant Health is excited to expand how we use technology to help our patients."

About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient facilities and hospitals that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,600 physicians and over 28,000 employees that provide care at over 640 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2019, Forbes ranked the organization first in North Carolina and 38th nationally on its 2019 Best Employers for Diversity list. Diversity MBA Magazine has also ranked Novant Health third on its 2019 list of "Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work." Novant Health provided more than $883 million in community benefit, including financial assistance and services, in 2018.

About Tyto Care

Tyto Care is transforming primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. The company seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions.

Tyto Care's solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients using the device at home. The platform also allows for simple integration with electronic health records systems, third party exam tools, and other telehealth platforms. To watch a demo video, click here.

