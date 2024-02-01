Novant Health celebrates long-term investment in South Carolina, welcomes 3 new hospitals

Acquisition of hospitals in Charleston, Hardeeville and Hilton Head extends Novant Health's presence into South Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novant Health is building upon its commitment to patients in South Carolina through its completed acquisition today of three coastal hospitals and associated physician clinics and operations from Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC). The transaction includes East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, Hilton Head Hospital in Hilton Head and Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome our new team members and grow our presence in South Carolina," said Carl S. Armato, president and CEO, Novant Health. "Novant Health's long-term vision is to transform the health and wellness of these communities through expanded specialty services and clinical expertise. We are energized and united behind our cause to create a healthier future together by building connections with patients and clinicians in coastal South Carolina."

As part of its expansion, Novant Health invested approximately $2.4 billion to acquire the following facilities:

Charleston County

East Cooper Medical Center ( Mount Pleasant )

) 15 physician clinics

Beaufort County

Hilton Head Hospital ( Hilton Head )

) Bluffton Okatie Outpatient Center ( Okatie )

) 12 physician clinics

Jasper County

Coastal Carolina Hospital ( Hardeeville )

) Tidewatch Free-Standing Emergency Department ( Bluffton )

Novant Health prioritizes continuity of care and the established relationships between patients and clinicians. During the transition period, appointments and procedures will continue as scheduled.

"We are working closely with our new Novant Health team members to ensure a seamless transition for patients and team members," said Joel Taylor, market CEO of Hilton Head Regional Healthcare. "We are eager to move forward together in support of our teams and know decisions will be made with our community's needs at the forefront."

Novant Health sets the highest standards of safety and quality in the communities it serves and was recently recognized with the most 'As' for patient safety in North Carolina from The Leapfrog Group.

"There's a lot to be excited about when planning for our future," said Tyler Sherrill, CEO, East Cooper Medical Center. "Novant Health is known for elevating clinician leadership to provide patients with a trusted healthcare experience through world-class technology, personal connections and convenient access to care."

Novant Health has continuously implemented programs and initiatives to support team members through competitive compensation and benefits, investing in professional development opportunities, and scholarships to further build the workforce pipeline.

"We understand that taking care of our patients starts with taking care of our people, so I'm delighted to join a leadership team that strives to not only be a healthcare provider of choice but also an employer of choice," said Ryan Lee, CEO of Coastal Carolina Hospital. "I look forward to expanding the resources available to our team."

As a strong community partner, Novant Health proactively supports health and wellness programs, including health education/screenings, community health workers and mobile cruisers. Each year, Novant Health provides hundreds of programs that serve patients, neighbors and some of our communities' most vulnerable citizens. In 2022, Novant Health provided more than $1.5 billion in community benefit.

About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated network of hospitals, physician clinics and outpatient facilities that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in North Carolina and South Carolina. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,900 physicians and over 36,000 team members who provide care at more than 800 locations, including 19 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2022, Novant Health provided more than $1.5 billion in community benefit, including financial assistance and services.

For more information, visit NovantHealth.org. Follow Novant Health on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Novant Health