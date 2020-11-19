Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care Opens New Center in Cornelius, North Carolina

Novant Health is recognized as one of the nation's most innovative and integrated care delivery health systems, and Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care centers are well known for offering convenient and affordable urgent care; consumer-focused digital technology; and, trusted, world-class healthcare, with a variety of scheduling options. Patients can opt for in-center or virtual visit s , which are a fast and effortless way to access local medical providers from the safety and comfort of home.

This new center will be the first of its kind in the city, filling a previously unmet community need, and is integrated with a network of Novant Health family primary care, pediatrics and orthopedics clinics nearby. It will be open from 8am to 8pm, Monday through Friday, and 9am to 5pm on weekends and holidays. It is located at 17078 Nat Bynum Lane, Unit 3, next to Chick-fil-A and across the street from the Waffle House.

"Novant Health is a people-first organization, and working together with GoHealth Urgent Care to broaden the reach of quality healthcare is the kind of achievement we continue to pursue for the benefit of the communities we serve," said Saad Ehtisham, president of the Novant Health greater Charlotte market. "Aside from knowing that the Cornelius community has access to top-tier medical providers and personalized care, either in-house or virtually, it's also gratifying to offer such a broad range of medical services that meet all needs, and reinforces our commitment to enhance the patient experience at every level."

Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care treats children aged six-months or older and adults for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. The center also has on-site laboratory and x-ray services. The center is in-network with most major insurance plans, and offers affordable self-pay rates for patients without health insurance.

"We're thrilled to provide the community with another access point for high quality, safe and convenient care," said Kirsten Jones, North Carolina Regional President for GoHealth Urgent Care. "And we are happy to see that our unique urgent care expertise is resonating with patients. They appreciate our convenient online scheduling options for an in-person visit or a Virtual Visit with a Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care provider."

To learn more about this location and the conditions we treat, or to save your spot, pre-register, schedule a COVID-19 test and view a full list of in-network insurance plans, please visit https://www.gohealthuc.com/nc .

About GoHealth Urgent Care

GoHealth Urgent Care is one of the country's fastest-growing and most technology-forward urgent care companies. At GoHealth Urgent Care, we provide unparalleled experiences that are effortless, personal and connected through partnerships with market-leading health systems and our communities as a whole. GoHealth Urgent Care operates approximately 150 urgent care centers in the greater New York metropolitan area, the Portland, Oregon-Vancouver, Washington metropolitan area, the San Francisco Bay Area, Hartford and South Eastern Connecticut, Winston-Salem and Charlotte, North Carolina, St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Northwest Arkansas and Delaware. GoHealth Urgent Care is a TPG Growth portfolio company, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, which has more than $103 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.gohealthuc.com .

About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient facilities and hospitals that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,600 physicians and over 29,000 employees that provide care at nearly 700 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2020, Novant Health was the only healthcare system in North Carolina to be included on Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity list. Diversity MBA Magazine has also ranked Novant Health third on its 2019 list of "Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work." Novant Health provided more than $993.2 million in community benefit , including financial assistance and services, in 2019. For more information, please visit our website at NovantHealth.org .

SOURCE GoHealth Urgent Care

Related Links

www.gohealthuc.com

