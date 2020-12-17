Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care Relocates North Point Center to Silas Creek in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care announces the relocation of its North Point center to 2452 Fairlawn Court in the Silas Creek neighborhood, next to Lidl and across the street from Sheetz. The new center incorporates GoHealth Urgent Care's award-winning design and will serve the community with world-class, accessible urgent care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, as well as COVID-19 rapid testing, with results in 15 minutes or less.

"Our new Silas Creek center is a much-needed and timely addition to the local community," said Kirsten Jones, North Carolina Regional President for Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care. "The new center is designed to deliver the unparalleled experience that Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care is known for, at a time when access to both urgent care and COVID-19 testing is so critical. We are committed to helping this region stop the spread of the virus."

The new Silas Creek center, as well as the rest of the Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care centers, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, including holidays. Those seeking care for injuries and illnesses can save their spot online for greatest convenience and walk-ins are always welcome. For patients seeking COVID-19 testing without symptoms, we recommend that you schedule a Virtual Visit for an evaluation, at which time we will advise you on the most convenient testing options.

All Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care centers treat adults and children six-months and older for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. Patients can be seen for hundreds of common health concerns including flu, fever, asthma, allergies, minor cuts, burns, pink eye, urinary tract infections, fractures, sprains, strains and more.

To learn more about the Silas Creek center, its services, to save a spot online or to view a full list of in-network insurance plans, visit https://www.gohealthuc.com/nc .

About GoHealth Urgent Care

GoHealth Urgent Care is one of the country's fastest-growing, largest and most technology-forward urgent care companies. At GoHealth Urgent Care, we provide unparalleled experiences that are effortless, personal and connected through partnerships with market-leading health systems and our communities as a whole. GoHealth Urgent Care operates over 150 urgent care centers in the greater New York metropolitan area, the Portland, Oregon-Vancouver, Washington metropolitan area, the San Francisco Bay Area, Hartford and South Eastern Connecticut, Winston-Salem and Charlotte, North Carolina, St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Northwest Arkansas and Delaware. GoHealth Urgent Care is a TPG Growth portfolio company, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, which has more than $103 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.gohealthuc.com.

About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient facilities and hospitals that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,600 physicians and over 29,000 employees that provide care at nearly 700 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2020, Novant Health was the only healthcare system in North Carolina to be included on Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity list. Diversity MBA Magazine has also ranked Novant Health third on its 2019 list of "Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work." Novant Health provided more than $993.2 million in community benefit , including financial assistance and services, in 2019. For more information, please visit our website at NovantHealth.org .

