Novant Health Selects KenSci's AI Platform to Deliver Better In-Patient Experiences

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novant Health today announced a partnership with KenSci to implement the company's AI-based predictive system of insights platform. KenSci will help Novant Health streamline operational efficiencies within the medical centers and improve patients' overall experiences by effectively informing care teams of patient status when and where it's most needed. The platform will help Novant Health reduce variations in length of stay and readmissions, as well as dramatically improve patient flow in the emergency department, which will positively impact both inpatient census and patient satisfaction.

"Novant Health is excited to partner with KenSci to improve the patient experience at our facilities," said Dr. Eric Eskioglu, executive vice president and chief medical officer for Novant Health. "By using KenSci's artificial intelligence platform, Novant Health can effectively predict patient flows in the hospital, place patients in a bed in a timely manner and not only improve patient outcomes, but also patient satisfaction."

The insights will be powered by machine learning, leveraging existing data from Novant Health's electronic medical record. Care teams will be able to identify expected length of stay for patients based on social determinants of health before discharge such as home caregiver arrangements. Additionally, the solution will provide a unified team view, identifying patients at risk for extended length of stay or readmissions, as well as patients predicted to stay in observation longer than necessary.

"Core to our mission is the ability to help health systems operationalize AI to provide better patient experiences at every level of the hospital journey. We're thrilled to be selected by Novant Health to enable AI-led predictive insights that showcase the ability of AI as truly 'assistive intelligence' by augmenting the decisions of the care team. This will mark a significant paradigm shift in proactively intervening to deliver better patient experiences," said Samir Manjure, KenSci co-founder and CEO.

"We promote the ingenuity and effectiveness of our clinical teams with differentiating technologies," said Angela Yochem, executive vice president and chief digital and technology officer at Novant Health. "The implementation of KenSci's AI-based system to streamline the patient's care process is one of the many ways Novant Health is utilizing technology to ensure remarkable care for our patients."

"Novant Health is always looking for ways to reinvent the health care experience for our patients in addition to providing quality care," said Saad Ehtisham, president of greater Charlotte market and president and chief operating officer of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center. "With the KenSci platform, our processes will become more efficient by using AI to match workforce demand to capacity; thus, enabling a better patient experience. In addition, by utilizing complex modeling capabilities offered by the KenSci platform, we will have the predictive ability to identify patients that may be at risk for longer stays or readmissions."

KenSci's platform helps health care organizations provide better care and patient experiences across a range of categories including patient flow, cost and utilization management, and population health and disease management. With explainable models for AI in health care, KenSci helps users understand how models arrive at various outcomes, providing greater accountability and trust to predictive insights.

About KenSci

KenSci 's machine learning powered risk prediction platform helps healthcare providers and payers intervene early by identifying clinical, financial and operational risk to save costs and lives. KenSci's platform is engineered to ingest, transform and integrate healthcare data across clinical, claims, and patient generated sources. A library of pre-built models and modular solutions allows KenSci's ML platform to integrate into existing workflows. With Explainable AI models for healthcare , KenSci is making risk based prediction more efficient and accountable.

KenSci was incubated at University of Washington's Center for Data Science at UW Tacoma and designed on the cloud with help from Microsoft's Azure4Research grant program. KenSci is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Singapore and Hyderabad. For more information, visit www.kensci.com .

About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient facilities and hospitals that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,600 physicians and over 28,000 employees that provide care at over 640 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2019, Forbes ranked the organization first in North Carolina and 38th nationally on its 2019 Best Employers for Diversity list. Diversity MBA Magazine has also ranked Novant Health third on its 2019 list of "Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work." Novant Health provided more than $883 million in community benefit , including financial assistance and services, in 2018.

