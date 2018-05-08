Novanta Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter 2018

- First Quarter 2018 GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.18

BEDFORD, Mass., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the "Company"), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, today reported financial results for the first quarter 2018.

Financial Highlights Three Months Ended

(In millions, except per share amounts) March 30,



March 31,



2018



2017

GAAP













Revenue $ 147.0



$ 109.0

Operating Income $ 17.2



$ 10.3

Net Income Attributable to Novanta Inc. $ 11.9



$ 34.3

Diluted EPS $ 0.18



$ 0.98

Non-GAAP*













Adjusted Operating Income $ 23.4



$ 16.7

Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.47



$ 0.31

Adjusted EBITDA $ 28.4



$ 20.1

















*Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, as well as definitions for the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release and the reasons for their use, are presented below.

First Quarter

"Our company delivered a record quarter of revenue and profitability, with strong double-digit growth in revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Diluted EPS," said Matthijs Glastra, Chief Executive Officer of Novanta. "We are proud of our progress executing against our priorities and our team's ability to produce sustained profitable growth through the first quarter 2018."

During the first quarter of 2018, Novanta generated GAAP revenue of $147.0 million, an increase of $38.0 million, or 34.9%, versus the first quarter of 2017. The Company's prior year acquisition activities resulted in an increase in revenue of $24.6 million, or 22.6%, compared to the first quarter of 2017. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates year over year favorably impacted our revenue by $3.6 million, or 3.3%, during the first quarter of 2018. Our Organic Revenue Growth, which excludes the net impact of acquisitions and changes in foreign currency exchange rates, increased 9.0%, versus the first quarter of 2017 (see "Organic Revenue Growth" in the non-GAAP reconciliation below).

In the first quarter of 2018, GAAP operating income was $17.2 million, compared to $10.3 million in the first quarter of 2017. GAAP net income attributable to Novanta was $11.9 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $34.3 million in the first quarter of 2017. GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.18 in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $0.98 in the first quarter of 2017. In the first quarter of 2017, the Company recognized a nontaxable gain of $26.4 million, representing the excess fair value of our previously-held equity interest in Laser Quantum over its carrying value when we increased our ownership position from approximately 41% to approximately 76%.

In the first quarter of 2018, the Company increased the carrying amount of the redeemable noncontrolling interest in Laser Quantum by $5.4 million to reflect the estimated redemption value as of March 30, 2018. This nontaxable adjustment was recognized in retained earnings instead of net income, and resulted in a net ($0.16) reduction in EPS under U.S. GAAP accounting rules. Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.47 in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $0.31 in the first quarter of 2017. The Company ended the first quarter of 2018 with 35.4 million weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA was $28.4 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $20.1 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Operating cash flow for the first quarter of 2018 was $20.4 million, compared to $12.8 million for the first quarter of 2017. The Company completed the first quarter of 2018 with approximately $236.1 million of total debt and $111.1 million of total cash. Net Debt, as defined in the non-GAAP reconciliation below, was $125.0 million.

Financial Outlook

"With a more favorable tax rate outlook and the strong first quarter, we are raising our full year 2018 outlook for revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Diluted EPS," said Robert Buckley, Chief Financial Officer.

For the full year 2018, the Company expects GAAP revenue of approximately $590 million to $605 million, Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $119 million to $125 million, and Adjusted Diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.93 to $2.02. The Company's Adjusted Diluted EPS assumes no significant changes in foreign exchange rates.

For the second quarter of 2018, the Company expects GAAP revenue of approximately $146 million to $149 million. The Company expects Adjusted Diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.47 to $0.50, and Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $29 million to $31 million. The Company's Adjusted Diluted EPS and EBITDA guidance assumes no significant foreign exchange gains or losses.

Novanta provides earnings guidance on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide earnings guidance on a GAAP basis, with the exception of GAAP revenue guidance. A reconciliation of the Company's forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not provided because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that could be made for noncontrolling interest redemption value adjustments; significant discrete income tax expenses (benefits); divestiture related expenses; acquisition-related expenses; impact of purchase price allocations for recently completed acquisitions; gains and losses from sale of real estate assets; costs related to product line closures; future changes in the fair value of contingent considerations; intangible asset impairment charges and related asset write-offs; future restructuring expenses; foreign exchange gains/(losses) on proceeds from divestitures; benefits or expenses associated with the completion of tax audits; and other charges reflected in our reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, based on past experience, could be material. For additional information regarding Novanta's non-GAAP financial measures, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are Organic Revenue Growth, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Operating Income and Operating Margin, Adjusted Income before Income Taxes, Adjusted Income Tax Provision and Effective Tax Rate, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Novanta Inc., Net of Tax, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow and Net Debt.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful and supplementary information to investors regarding the operating performance of the Company. It is management's belief that these non-GAAP financial measures would be particularly useful to investors because of the significant changes that have occurred outside of the Company's day-to-day business in accordance with the execution of the Company's strategy. This strategy includes streamlining the Company's existing operations through site and functional consolidations, strategic divestitures and product line closures, expanding the Company's business through significant internal investments, and broadening the Company's product and service offerings through acquisition of innovative and complementary technologies and solutions. The financial impact of certain elements of these activities, particularly acquisitions, divestitures, and site and functional restructurings, is often large relative to the Company's overall financial performance and can adversely affect the comparability of its operating results and investors' ability to analyze the business from period to period.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA and Organic Revenue Growth are used by management to evaluate operating performance, communicate financial results to the Board of Directors, benchmark results against historical performance and the performance of peers, and evaluate investment opportunities including acquisitions and divestitures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA and Organic Revenue Growth are used to determine bonus payments for senior management and employees. The Company also uses Adjusted Diluted EPS as a measurement for performance shares issued to certain executives. Accordingly, the Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide greater transparency and insight into management's method of analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided in the tables accompanying this press release.

Novanta Inc.

NOVANTA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars or shares, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 30,



March 31,



2018



2017

Revenue $ 146,965



$ 108,974

Cost of revenue

84,806





62,880

Gross profit

62,159





46,094

Operating expenses:













Research and development and engineering

11,989





9,215

Selling, general and administrative

29,220





22,874

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

3,698





2,849

Restructuring, acquisition and divestiture related costs

25





817

Total operating expenses

44,932





35,755

Operating income

17,227





10,339

Interest income (expense), net

(2,358)





(1,328)

Foreign exchange transaction gains (losses), net

(407)





(1)

Other income (expense), net

(41)





(31)

Gain on acquisition of business

—





26,409

Income before income taxes

14,421





35,388

Income tax provision

1,584





1,114

Consolidated net income

12,837





34,274

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(926)





(22)

Net income attributable to Novanta Inc. $ 11,911



$ 34,252

















Earnings per common share attributable to Novanta Inc.:













Basic $ 0.19



$ 0.99

Diluted $ 0.18



$ 0.98

















Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic

34,887





34,765

Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted

35,428





35,125











NOVANTA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)



March 30,



December 31,



2018



2017

ASSETS













Current Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,127



$ 100,057

Accounts receivable, net

76,915





81,482

Inventories

98,812





91,278

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

11,221





15,062

Total current assets

298,075





287,879

Property, plant and equipment, net

61,591





61,718

Intangible assets, net

151,816





155,048

Goodwill

213,822





210,988

Other assets

8,444





11,070

Total assets $ 733,748



$ 726,703

LIABILITIES, NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current Liabilities













Current portion of long-term debt $ 9,123



$ 9,119

Accounts payable

41,717





39,793

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

40,771





49,256

Total current liabilities

91,611





98,168

Long-term debt

224,098





225,500

Other long-term liabilities

44,512





44,567

Total liabilities

360,221





368,235

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

54,916





46,923

Stockholders' Equity:













Total stockholders' equity

318,611





311,545

Total liabilities, noncontrolling interest and stockholders'

equity $ 733,748



$ 726,703







NOVANTA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 30,



March 31,



2018



2017

Cash flows from operating activities:













Consolidated net income $ 12,837



$ 34,274

Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization

9,067





6,482

Share-based compensation

2,044





1,469

Deferred income taxes

235





(1,607)

Earnings from equity-method investment

—





(104)

Gain on acquisition of business

—





(26,409)

Inventory acquisition fair value adjustment

—





1,035

Other

904





1,058

Changes in assets and liabilities which (used)/provided cash, excluding effects from businesses acquired:













Accounts receivable

5,421





(3,690)

Inventories

(7,423)





(4,414)

Other operating assets and liabilities

(2,676)





4,666

Cash provided by operating activities

20,409





12,760

Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(2,933)





(1,760)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

—





(34,896)

Other investing activities

52





—

Cash used in investing activities

(2,881)





(36,656)

Cash flows from financing activities:













Borrowings under revolving credit facility

—





42,000

Repayments of long-term debt and revolving credit facility

(5,300)





(1,875)

Payments of contingent considerations

—





(2,398)

Other financing activities

(3,020)





(2,254)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(8,320)





35,473

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

1,862





329

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

11,070





11,906

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

100,057





68,108

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 111,127



$ 80,014







NOVANTA INC. Revenue by Reportable Segment (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 30,



March 31,



2018



2017

Revenue













Photonics $ 61,831



$ 50,736

Vision

56,209





32,762

Precision Motion

28,925





25,476

Total $ 146,965



$ 108,974







NOVANTA INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin by Segment (Non-GAAP):





Three Months Ended



March 30,







March 31,



2018







2017

Photonics

















Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 29,555







$ 21,789

Gross Profit Margin (GAAP)

47.8 %







42.9 % Amortization of intangible assets

714









976

Acquisition fair value adjustments

—









699

Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 30,269







$ 23,464

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Non-GAAP)

49.0 %







46.2 %



















Vision

















Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 19,721







$ 13,146

Gross Profit Margin (GAAP)

35.1 %







40.1 % Amortization of intangible assets

1,686









575

Acquisition fair value adjustments

—









336

Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 21,407







$ 14,057

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Non-GAAP)

38.1 %







42.9 %



















Precision Motion

















Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 13,260







$ 11,518

Gross Profit Margin (GAAP)

45.8 %







45.2 % Amortization of intangible assets

80









90

Acquisition fair value adjustments

—









—

Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 13,340







$ 11,608

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Non-GAAP)

46.1 %







45.6 %



















Unallocated Corporate and Shared Services

















Gross Profit (GAAP) $ (377)







$ (359)

Amortization of intangible assets

—









—

Acquisition fair value adjustments

—









—

Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ (377)







$ (359)





















Novanta Inc.

















Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 62,159







$ 46,094

Gross Profit Margin (GAAP)

42.3 %







42.3 % Amortization of intangible assets

2,480









1,641

Acquisition fair value adjustments

—









1,035

Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 64,639







$ 48,770

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Non-GAAP)

44.0 %







44.8 %





NOVANTA INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP):



Three Months Ended March 30, 2018



Operating

Income



Operating

Margin



Income

before

Income

Taxes



Income Tax

Provision



Effective Tax

Rate



Net Income

Attributable

to Novanta

Inc., Net of

Tax



Diluted EPS

GAAP results $ 17,227





11.7 %

$ 14,421



$ 1,584





11.0 %

$ 11,911









Less: Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest to estimated

redemption value









































(5,399)









Net income attributable to Novanta Inc. after adjustment of

redeemable noncontrolling interest to estimated redemption value







































$ 6,512



$ 0.18

Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest to estimated

redemption value









































5,399





0.16

Net income attributable to Novanta Inc.







































$ 11,911









Non-GAAP Adjustments:





















































Amortization of intangible assets

6,178





4.2 %



6,178

































Acquisition related costs

25





0.0 %



25

































Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

























1,417

























Non-GAAP tax adjustments

























(43)

























Total non-GAAP adjustments

6,203





4.2 %



6,203





1,374













4,829





0.13

























































Adjusted results (Non-GAAP) $ 23,430





15.9 %

$ 20,624



$ 2,958





14.3 %

$ 16,740



$ 0.47

























































Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

















































35,428







NOVANTA INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP):



Three Months Ended March 31, 2017



Operating

Income



Operating

Margin



Income

before

Income

Taxes



Income Tax

Provision



Effective Tax

Rate



Net Income

Attributable

to Novanta

Inc., Net of

Tax



Diluted EPS

GAAP results $ 10,339





9.5 %

$ 35,388



$ 1,114





3.1 %

$ 34,252



$ 0.98

Non-GAAP Adjustments:





















































Amortization of intangible assets

4,490





4.1 %



4,490

































Restructuring, divestiture and other costs

37





0.0 %



37

































Acquisition related costs

780





0.7 %



780

































Acquisition fair value adjustments

1,035





1.0 %



1,035

































Gain on acquisition of business

















(26,409)

































Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

























1,887

























Non-GAAP tax adjustments

























1,370

























Total non-GAAP adjustments

6,342





5.8 %



(20,067)





3,257













(23,324)





(0.67)

























































Adjusted results (Non-GAAP) $ 16,681





15.3 %

$ 15,321



$ 4,371





28.5 %

$ 10,928



$ 0.31

























































Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

















































35,125



NOVANTA INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP):



Three Months Ended



March 30,



March 31,



2018



2017

Consolidated Net Income (GAAP) $ 12,837



$ 34,274

Net Income Margin

8.7 %



31.5 % Interest (income) expense, net

2,358





1,328

Income tax provision

1,584





1,114

Depreciation and amortization

9,067





6,482

Share-based compensation

2,044





1,469

Restructuring, acquisition and divestiture related costs

25





817

Gain on acquisition of business

—





(26,409)

Acquisition fair value adjustments

—





1,035

Other, net

448





32

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 28,363



$ 20,142

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP)

19.3 %



18.5 %

Organic Revenue Growth (Non-GAAP):



Three Months Ended March

30, 2018 Compared to Three

Months Ended March 31, 2017

Reported Growth (GAAP)

34.9 % Less: Change attributable to acquisitions

22.6 % Plus: Change due to foreign currency

(3.3)%

Organic Growth (Non-GAAP)

9.0 %



Net Debt (Non-GAAP):

March 30,



December 31,



2018



2017

Total Debt (GAAP) $ 233,221



$ 234,619

Plus: Deferred financing costs

2,928





3,159

Gross Debt

236,149





237,778

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(111,127)





(100,057)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) $ 125,022



$ 137,721







Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP):



Three Months Ended



March 30,



March 31,



2018



2017

Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) $ 20,409



$ 12,760

Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(2,933)





(1,760)

Plus: Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

52





—

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 17,528



$ 11,000



Non-GAAP Measures

Organic Revenue Growth

We define the term "organic revenue" as revenue excluding the impact from business acquisitions, divestitures, product line discontinuations, and the effect of foreign currency translation. We use the related term "organic revenue growth" to refer to the financial performance metric of comparing current period organic revenue with the reported revenue of the corresponding period in the prior year. We believe that this non-GAAP measure, when taken together with our GAAP financial measures, allows us and our investors to better measure our performance and evaluate long-term performance trends. Organic revenue growth also facilitates easier comparisons of our performance with prior and future periods and relative comparisons to our peers. We exclude the effect of foreign currency translation from these measures because foreign currency translation is subject to volatility and can obscure underlying business trends. We exclude the effect of acquisitions and divestitures because these activities can vary dramatically between reporting periods and between us and our peers, which we believe makes comparisons of long-term performance trends difficult for management and investors. Beginning in 2017, Organic Revenue Growth is also used as a performance metric to determine bonus payments for senior management and employees.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

The calculation of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin is displayed in the tables above. Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets and inventory fair value adjustments from business acquisitions because: (1) the amounts are non-cash; (2) the Company cannot influence the timing and amount of future expense recognition; and (3) excluding such expenses provides investors and management better visibility into the components of operating costs.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin

The calculation of Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin is displayed in the tables above. Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets and inventory fair value adjustments related to business acquisitions because: (1) the amounts are non-cash; (2) the Company cannot influence the timing and amount of future expense recognition; and (3) excluding such expenses provides investors and management better visibility into the components of operating costs. The Company also excluded restructuring, acquisition and divestiture related costs due to the significant changes that have occurred outside of the Company's day-to-day business for the reasons described above in the introductory paragraphs of the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Adjusted Income before Income Taxes

The calculation of Adjusted Income before Income Taxes is displayed in the tables above. The calculation of Adjusted Income before Income Taxes excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, inventory fair value adjustments related to business acquisitions, and restructuring, acquisition and divestiture related costs for the reasons described for Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin above. In addition, the Company excluded the gain recognized upon increasing its equity ownership position in Laser Quantum from approximately 41% to approximately 76% because the gain is unusual and nonrecurring in nature and should be excluded from the assessment of long-term performance trends of the Company.

Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision and Effective Tax Rate

The Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision and Effective Tax Rate are calculated based on the Adjusted Income before Income Taxes by jurisdiction and the applicable tax rates currently in effect for the respective jurisdictions. In addition, the Company excluded significant discrete income tax expenses (benefits) related to releases of valuation allowances, benefits or expenses associated with the completion of tax audits, effects of changes in tax laws, effects of acquisition related tax planning actions on our effective tax rate, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments discussed above.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Novanta Inc., Net of Tax

The calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Novanta Inc., net of tax, is displayed in the tables above. Because pre-tax income is included in determining net income attributable to Novanta Inc., net of tax, the calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Novanta Inc., net of tax, also excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, inventory fair value adjustments related to business acquisitions, and restructuring, acquisition and divestiture related costs and the gain on the Laser Quantum acquisition for the reasons described for Adjusted Income before Income Taxes. In addition, the Company excluded significant discrete income tax expenses (benefits) related to releases of valuation allowances, benefits or expenses associated with the completion of tax audits, effects of changes in tax laws, effects of acquisition related tax planning actions on our effective tax rate, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments discussed above.

Adjusted Diluted EPS

The calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS is displayed in the tables above. Because Net Income Attributable to Novanta Inc., net of tax, is used in the diluted EPS calculation, the calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, inventory fair value adjustments related to business acquisitions, restructuring, acquisition and divestiture related costs, and the gain on the Laser Quantum acquisition, significant discrete income tax expenses (benefits) related to releases of valuation allowances, benefits or expenses associated with the completion of tax audits, effects of changes in tax laws, effects of acquisition related tax planning actions on our effective tax rate, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments for the reasons described above for Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Novanta Inc., net of tax. In addition, the Company excluded the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest to estimated redemption value as (1) the adjustment is unusual; (2) the amount is noncash; (3) the amount does not represent a measure of earnings and is excluded from the determination of net income attributable to Novanta Inc.; and (4) the Company believes it may not be indicative of future adjustments and that investors may benefit from an understanding of the Company's operating results without giving effect to this adjustment.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as the consolidated net income before deducting interest (income) expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash share-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and divestiture related costs, acquisition fair value adjustments, and other non-operating income (expense) items, including the gain on the Laser Quantum acquisition, foreign exchange gains (losses) and earnings from an equity-method investment for the reasons described above in the introductory paragraphs of the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Adjusted EBITDA includes 100% of the results of our consolidated subsidiaries and therefore does not exclude the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Revenue.

In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as, or similar to, some of the adjustments in this presentation.

Free Cash Flow

The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash paid for purchases of property, plant and equipment and plus cash proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment. Management believes free cash flow is an important measure of its liquidity as well as its ability to service the Company's outstanding debt, and to fund future growth.

Net Debt

The Company defines Net Debt as its total debt as reported on the consolidated balance sheet plus unamortized deferred financing costs and less its cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the period presented. Management uses Net Debt to monitor the Company's outstanding debt obligations that could not be satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand.

