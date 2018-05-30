Novanta to present at Baird's Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 5, 2018

BEDFORD, Mass., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVT) (the "Company"), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, announced today that Matthijs Glastra, Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Buckley, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at Baird's Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in New York, NY.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.novanta.com.