Novanta to Present at the CJS Securities 18th Annual "New Ideas" Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 10, 2018

BEDFORD, Mass., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the "Company"), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, announced today that Robert Buckley, Chief Financial Officer, and Janie Goddard, President of Novanta's JADAK business unit, are scheduled to present at the CJS Securities 18th Annual "New Ideas" Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in White Plains, NY.

A copy of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.novanta.com.