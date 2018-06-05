Novanta to Present at the William Blair & Company 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 14, 2018

BEDFORD, Mass., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the "Company"), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, announced today that Matthijs Glastra, Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Buckley, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the William Blair & Company 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Chicago, IL.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers' demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta's common shares are quoted on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "NOVT".

