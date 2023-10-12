NovApproach Spine Elects Sigurd H. Berven, MD, to Board

Spine Expert Supports Commercialization of New Interbody Fusion Device

ALACHUA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NovApproach Spine, developer of the patented OneLIF™ interbody spinal fusion system, which supports a multitude of surgical approaches, announced today the election of orthopaedic surgeon Sigurd Berven, MD, to its board of managers. Berven is the chief of spine service and professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). A member of NovApproach's OneLIF design team, Berven was the first to use the implant in spine surgery.

NovApproach CEO Raymond Cloutier reports, "Dr. Berven has been a chief contributor to the OneLIF cage's evolution. A world-renowned expert in treating spinal disorders, he brings clinical, research and academic perspectives that will strengthen our company's ability to deliver clinically relevant solutions. It's an honor to have his guidance during our company's rapid growth."

According to Berven, "It's been truly rewarding to collaborate with the OneLIF design team. Since performing the first surgery with this versatile cage, I found its unique versatility particularly helpful for patients with both standard and challenging anatomic conditions. I'm proud to join NovApproach's board as we expand adoption of OneLIF to benefit many surgeons and their patients."

The OneLIF system offers surgeons a groundbreaking solution: a single cage that supports three distinct approaches to the patient's lumbar spine: Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF), the LateralATP™ Approach and the SupineATP® Approach. This enables surgeons to optimize their approach while the OneLIF cage's six fixation screw options and two inserter positions offer unprecedented flexibility to address varying patient anatomies.

Dr. Berven's journey is marked by academic excellence, including completing his studies at Stanford University and Oxford University, earning his medical degree from Harvard Medical School, and completing a spine surgery fellowship at UCSF. He is widely recognized for his expertise and frequently speaks at national and international conferences on advanced techniques in spinal surgery. Dr. Berven will share his experience with OneLIF during scheduled times at NovApproach's educational exhibit #2507 at the 2023 North American Spine Society Annual Meeting, Oct. 18 – 21 in Los Angeles.

Based in Alachua, Florida, since 2020, NovApproach Spine is a fast-growing spinal implant company. NovApproach is commercializing its OneLIF™ device--the cage that gives surgeons unprecedented versatility. At NovApproach, the difference is clear: Our approach is to simplify yours.

