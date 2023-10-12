NovApproach Spine Elects Sigurd H. Berven, MD, to Board

News provided by

NovApproach Spine

12 Oct, 2023, 08:53 ET

Spine Expert Supports Commercialization of New Interbody Fusion Device

ALACHUA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NovApproach Spine, developer of the patented OneLIF™ interbody spinal fusion system, which supports a multitude of surgical approaches, announced today the election of orthopaedic surgeon Sigurd Berven, MD, to its board of managers. Berven is the chief of spine service and professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). A member of NovApproach's OneLIF design team, Berven was the first to use the implant in spine surgery.

Continue Reading
Segurd Berven, MD joins NovApproach Spine board.
Segurd Berven, MD joins NovApproach Spine board.

NovApproach CEO Raymond Cloutier reports, "Dr. Berven has been a chief contributor to the OneLIF cage's evolution. A world-renowned expert in treating spinal disorders, he brings clinical, research and academic perspectives that will strengthen our company's ability to deliver clinically relevant solutions. It's an honor to have his guidance during our company's rapid growth." 

According to Berven, "It's been truly rewarding to collaborate with the OneLIF design team. Since performing the first surgery with this versatile cage, I found its unique versatility particularly helpful for patients with both standard and challenging anatomic conditions. I'm proud to join NovApproach's board as we expand adoption of OneLIF to benefit many surgeons and their patients."

The OneLIF system offers surgeons a groundbreaking solution: a single cage that supports three distinct approaches to the patient's lumbar spine: Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF), the LateralATP™ Approach and the SupineATP® Approach. This enables surgeons to optimize their approach while the OneLIF cage's six fixation screw options and two inserter positions offer unprecedented flexibility to address varying patient anatomies.

Dr. Berven's journey is marked by academic excellence, including completing his studies at Stanford University and Oxford University, earning his medical degree from Harvard Medical School, and completing a spine surgery fellowship at UCSF. He is widely recognized for his expertise and frequently speaks at national and international conferences on advanced techniques in spinal surgery. Dr. Berven will share his experience with OneLIF during scheduled times at NovApproach's educational exhibit #2507 at the 2023 North American Spine Society Annual Meeting, Oct. 18 – 21 in Los Angeles.

About NovApproach Spine

Based in Alachua, Florida, since 2020, NovApproach Spine is a fast-growing spinal implant company. NovApproach is commercializing its OneLIF™ device--the cage that gives surgeons unprecedented versatility. At NovApproach, the difference is clear: Our approach is to simplify yours.

Media Contact:
Priscilla Jones
352-514-5937
366850@email4pr.com

SOURCE NovApproach Spine

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.