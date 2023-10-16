NovApproach Spine Launches OneLIF™ Interbody Fusion Device at North American Spine Society Meeting

New Cage Offers Unprecedented Versatility for Anterior Lumbar Spine Surgery

ALACHUA, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NovApproach Spine, developer of the patented OneLIF™ interbody spinal fusion system which supports a multitude of surgical approaches, announced today the full market launch of the device during the North American Spine Society's Annual Meeting, Oct. 18 – 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. Surgeons will be on hand to share clinical experience and demonstrations at the company's educational exhibit, #2507.

NovApproach Spine CEO Raymond Cloutier reports, "Spine surgeons face a myriad of complex and variable issues daily--often in a very challenging environment. Our OneLIF™ cage was 'born' out of a request to provide a more versatile, less complex implant. It's been a joy to work with some of the most respected spine surgeons in the world to deliver the groundbreaking OneLIF™ device and SupineATP® approach."

OneLIF offers surgeons a single cage that supports three distinct approaches to the patient's lumbar spine: Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF), the LateralATP™ Approach and the SupineATP® Approach. This versatility enables surgeons to optimize their approach while the OneLIF cage's six fixation screw options and two inserter positions offer unprecedented flexibility to address varying patient pathologies.

Since its limited launch in early 2022, surgeons have shared excellent clinical feedback on the device.

"No other device supports this kind of intra-operative decision making. I can place the interbody through the direct anterior route or the ATP oblique route and still maintain four-screw fixation along with safety features to prevent screw back-out." --Payam Moazzaz, MD, Tri-City Medical Center, Oceanside, California

"I find access to certain levels of the spine can be challenging, based on the patient's anatomy. The OneLIF cage's multi-hole design addresses that. Additionally, the SupineATP ® approach allows my access surgeon to expose multiple levels of the spine without needing to reposition the patient." –Dr. Erich Richter , Covenant Health, Saginaw, Michigan .

"OneLIF allows surgeons to attain the biomechanical advantages offered by an ALIF while minimizing retraction to critical soft tissue structures and vasculature." –Dr. Sunil Jeswani, MD, Spine and Brain Institute of San Diego San Diego, California.

About NovApproach Spine

Based in Alachua, Florida, since 2020, NovApproach Spine is a fast-growing spinal implant company. Its OneLIF™ device gives surgeons unprecedented versatility for single-position, anterior lumbar spine surgery. At NovApproach, the difference is clear: Our approach is to simplify yours.

