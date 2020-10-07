NovaPRISM™ Selected by Leading Global Memory Manufacturer

REHOVOT, Israel, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) announced today that one of the world's top Memory manufacturers recently selected Nova's leading-edge optical metrology solution, NovaPRISM™, for its most advanced Memory fabrication sites. Following the selection, the company expects to deliver multiple tools to multiple sites throughout 2021.

The selection followed an extensive competitive evaluation for the customer's advanced technology nodes for high-end process steps. Nova's solution was selected due to its unique offering that combines advanced optical metrology hardware with cutting-edge modeling and machine learning solutions, resulting in better metrology performance and overall faster time-to-solution.

As chip architecture advances to meet performance demand, Memory manufacturers face multiple challenges created by new design rules in advanced technology generations. These challenges impose tight process tolerances, require in-die measurement and create the need for faster time-to-solution to enable high-volume-manufacturing. The NovaPRISM™ is designed to meet these challenges using its advanced capabilities powered by Nova's Spectral Interferometry technology, which enables the platform to decorrelate parameters in complex apps and presents unique sensitivity beyond the existing Optical CD technics.

"Manufacturing challenges today require a synergistic and innovative approach where hardware, software and deep technologies come together to deliver fast, precise and robust solutions," stated Mr. Gabriel Waisman, Nova's Chief Business Officer. "This selection coincides with a recent successful implementation and acceptance of NovaPRISM™ by another AI Logic customer," added Mr. Gabriel Waisman. "These recent wins are a testament to our success in providing cutting-edge and unique solutions to our partners as they progress from R&D to HVM stages."

About Nova: Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com .

Nova is traded on NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.

