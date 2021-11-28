Novarad and PenRad partner to provide further diagnostic tracking functionality to healthcare providers

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novarad, a leading provider of medical software, announced today that it has expanded its strategic partnership with mammography analytics company, PenRad, Inc. PenRad's automated tracking and reporting system for lung screening, PenLung will integrate with Novarad's NovaPACS with enterprise imaging.

The NovaPACS platform is focused on elevating patient health and efficiently managing workflows by providing a simple yet elegant solution to reading and reporting. The fully-integrated platform and its multiple components enable users to view many kinds of studies from a single workstation.

In addition to the products PenConnect and PenTrac, Novarad will be offering PenLung, a lung nodule tracking and reporting platform, as well as PenAlert. PenLung and PenAlert are automated solutions for reporting CT lung screening results for the nearly 50 separate abnormality profiles and 30 Lung-RADS combinations for audit and recall requirements. PenLung also facilitates upload to the National Lung CT Registry, which is a requirement for each lung cancer LDCT screening performed.

"We are pleased to be able to add PenLung and PenAlert to the arsenal of products that arm radiologists with the tools to provide faster and more accurate diagnoses, which results in better patient care and reduced patient vulnerability," said David Grandpre, Senior Director of Product at Novarad. "Recent changes in LDCT lung screening guidelines and an increase of 37% in payment for outpatient lung imaging will drive demand for more efficient workflow and analytics programs; NovaPACS with PenLung fits the bill."

"PenLung Low Dose CT screening software provides radiology departments optimized workflow benefits and tracking efficiencies previously only required by women's imaging programs" said Greg Gustafson, President and CEO of PenRad Technologies, Inc. Gustafson goes on to say, "the growth of PenLung is coincident with the expansion of LDCT lung screening programs across the U.S., and is being driven by the release of new LDCT screening guidelines. This steady expansion gives us hope that early detection rates will rise in the coming years."

PenRad and Novarad will be attending the 2021 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting, scheduled for Nov. 28 – Dec. 2, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Visit PenRad at booth #3117 and Novarad at booth #1729 to learn more about this new partnership and how it can help you meet both current and future healthcare demands.

About Novarad

Novarad enables healthcare providers to take control of their medical images through its full diagnostic suite. Ncompass Enterprise Imaging, along with user-configurable clinical workflow modules, gives facilities the solutions they need to accelerate the quality of care while assuring consistent and predictable costs. The innovative OpenSight augmented reality system overlays medical images directly onto the patient's body in order to enable accurate registration for surgical planning. Novarad improves the practice of medicine by continually developing and refining our advanced imaging technologies to benefit providers and patients. Visit Novarad at www.novarad.net for more information.

About PenRad

PenRad, a software provider for enhancing productivity for: breast imaging - PenRad, LDCT lung screening - PenLung, general radiology - PenAlert, genetic analysis - PenGen. PenRad invests in healthcare community in diagnostic technology, techniques, and analysis. PenRad provides software, and leadership towards standardization. These include HL7 workgroups, Clinical Interoperability Modeling Initiative (CIMI), and the Cancer-Interoperability project supported by the ONC, FDA, CDC, NCI, NIH and RSNA. For more information, visit the company's website: www.penrad.com .

