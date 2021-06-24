Novarad releases enterprise-wide, software-only version of its CryptoChart image and chart sharing solution

CryptoChart originally included a small, networked router and a compact QR code printer – both of which will not be required for the software version, but remain available in cases where hardware is needed. With the new version, providers can utilize existing virtual machines, desktops, networks and printers to quickly and securely provide patients and referring physicians with lifesaving information, further reducing risk surrounding the sharing of such information and freeing up resources for use elsewhere.

"This new version of our software makes it possible for hospitals, clinics, and imaging centers to easily deploy multiple locations in their facilities from which they can provide the QR codes, and maximize the ease of use across their organization. The installations typically take less than 10 minutes," said David Grandpre, Novarad Director of Product.

CryptoChart enables healthcare providers to share information instantly and conveniently, improving quality of care and the patient experience. Patients may manage and share their own information as easily as sending a text message or email, relieving providers of the traditional HIPPA-related responsibilities. PHI associated with the QR code is protected with encryption strength surpassing that of NSA-level security and is not saved to any device. CryptoChart also saves time and money for healthcare providers by removing the need to burn, transport, read and destroy CDs. CryptoChart is PACS and EMR agnostic and allows providers to download the DICOM files for import into their PACS.

Steve Ryerson, IT Director at Ramapo Radiology Associates, is an early adopter and remarked, "We love it. It's simple and the demo pretty much provided us with enough info to get up, running and efficient."

CryptoChart was awarded the 2020 MedTech Breakthrough award for Best New Radiology Solution. To learn more about CryptoChart, contact your Novarad representative or visit https://www.novarad.net/cryptochart.

Novarad is a healthcare IT company founded on principles of innovation, customer focus, and agility. With decades of technology leadership, more than 1000 installations, and a strong commitment to our customers, Novarad brings technology together in a way no one else can. Visit Novarad.net to learn more about: enterprise imaging, PACS & RIS, surgical AR, AI-driven advanced imaging, practice management, and digital radiography.

