Novarick Redefines Sustainable and Renewable Living in Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its contribution to achieve a conducive environment in Africa's most populous nation, Novarick Homes and Properties is geared towards investment in more sustainable and renewable lifestyles. The firm recently unveiled its new Ruby 2 and Ruby 3 collection of Semi-Detached and Terrace Duplexes, right in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria.

All over the world, the need for clean, safe and reliable energy cannot be over emphasized. This has led the team at Novarick to consistently research for other innovative methods which will improve the living standard of people, using renewable energy systems in a more sustainable environment.

The Ruby 2 project comprises of four units of exquisite Semi-Detached Duplexes with BQ which features spacious rooms, family lounge, fully fitted kitchen, a walk-in closet, Jacuzzi and well-equipped gym. It is designed as a luxurious yet affordable residence, wholly developed to accommodate loved ones in a safe and secured eco-friendly community.

While the Ruby 3 is a mini-private solar-powered estate of four units (4 Bedroom Terraces), two units (4 Bedroom Semi-Detached Duplex) and one unit (4 Bedroom Fully Detached Duplex), exclusively designed to maximize space and ensure privacy. The new estate features smart metering, good drainage system, and 24hrs electricity, treated water system, ample parking space with interlocked roads to create a synergy between the lush panoramic views and nature.

"Our team of engineers are focused on reinventing the real estate sector in Nigeria by making sustainability the core of our business," said Noah Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer, Novarick Homes and Properties. "From land ownership to investments and construction, we are consistently creating new innovations to guarantee high value for money."

Ibrahim also stressed the urgent need to provide affordable housing for the growing population across the bustling mega-city. In a Bloomberg publication, Lagos was described as the Nigerian urban sprawl, that's an unrivaled magnet for people in Africa or anywhere.

Furthermore, the first phase of the Ruby Project was launched in June 2020 to provide a mixture of luxury and affordability, specially designed to merge class with urban development. The prime location provides access to other strategic facilities like schools, supermarkets, hospitals, corporate institutions and movie centers.

Novarick Homes and Properties was established in 2018 as a real estate development firm, providing housing and investment solutions in Lagos, Nigeria.

The company also provides a superior end-to-end service in collaboration with its clients to make land acquisition, property ownership and real estate investments seamless and affordable.

