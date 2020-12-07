Novartis and Amgen partner with Karamo Brown to support and empower people living with migraine

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novartis today announced a partnership with Karamo Brown, Emmy-nominated host from Netflix's hit show "Queer Eye," to support and empower people living with migraine. Karamo, who is known for helping people open up about themselves, is discussing his own struggles with migraine for the first time to help spread knowledge and acceptance. The Know Migraine Mission is a national effort by the companies behind Aimovig® (erenumab-aooe) to challenge public misconceptions, start new conversations and make the world a more migraine-friendly place. As part of the initiative, Karamo, who is not an Aimovig® patient but has dealt with migraine for years, will share his thoughts with people personally affected by migraine along with their friends, families and coworkers to help increase understanding of the disease.

"We've all been feeling the stress of this year, and it's compounded if you live with migraine like me. However, some people don't realize how challenging this disease can be, which is why I'm excited to lend my voice to the Know Migraine Mission," said Karamo. "For people with migraine, talking about it can help make a real difference in their lives. Those conversations are important, even though they might look different today – so, whether it's a social-distanced lunch date with a friend or a video call with a doctor, it's important to take control where possible."

Migraine is a complex neurological disease that impacts millions of people in the U.S.2-5 Despite its prevalence and severity, migraine is often misunderstood and dismissed as being "just a headache."6 Research shows people may often feel stigmatized for missing time with friends, family and co-workers because of their migraine.2,6

Karamo has struggled with migraine since he was in high school. The disease has impacted many parts of his life, including his ability to spend time with his two sons and other family and friends. As part of this partnership, Karamo is answering questions and sharing his thoughts with others who are living with this disease. On KnowMigraineMission.com and social media, including the Aimovig Facebook and Instagram pages, Karamo will address how others can start new conversations to help reduce the stigma around migraine.6

Aimovig, co-marketed in the U.S. by Amgen and Novartis, is the first Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved treatment indicated to prevent migraine in adults by targeting the calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor.7 Clinical study results have established the efficacy and safety profile of Aimovig across a spectrum of people living with both episodic and chronic migraine.8,9

"As the most prescribed preventive therapy in its class, Aimovig is proven to help prevent monthly migraine days before they start – in some cases, it can cut that number of monthly migraine days in half or more," said Victor Bultó, President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. "However we want to support the migraine community beyond medicine, which is why we're thrilled to partner with Karamo Brown to encourage new and honest conversations about this disease. Our sincere hope is that the Know Migraine Mission helps provide the migraine community with the awareness and support they need and deserve."

To learn more about Karamo's story and for additional information and resources, visit KnowMigraineMission.com and follow Aimovig on Facebook and Instagram .

About the Know Migraine Mission

The Know Migraine Mission is a national effort by Novartis and Amgen to challenge public misconceptions, start new conversations and make the world a more migraine-friendly place. The way migraine can be treated has changed,7 but the way people with migraine are treated still has a long way to go. Novartis and Amgen believe the more vocal and visible people with migraine are, the more others will recognize the debilitating effects of this disease.5

About Aimovig® (erenumab-aooe)

Aimovig, co-marketed in the U.S. by Amgen and Novartis, is the first FDA-approved migraine preventive treatment that targets the calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor, which is associated with migraine.7,11 Aimovig has been studied in several large, global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies to assess its efficacy and safety in migraine prevention.9,10 Aimovig is self-administered once monthly via the easy-to-use SureClick® autoinjector, without a required loading dose.7,12 More than 3,000 patients participated in registrational trials of Aimovig across four placebo-controlled Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical studies and their open-label extensions.8,9,10,13,14

Aimovig is also being evaluated through CATALYST, a comprehensive evidence generation program initiated by Amgen and Novartis that includes over 7,500 patients across ongoing clinical trials and a robust assessment of real-world evidence. Spanning over 39 countries globally, CATALYST clinical trials will explore the role of Aimovig in comparative studies, assessing impact on novel migraine outcomes, understanding predictive biomarkers and investigating Aimovig's use in additional study populations. To date, more than 480,000 patients worldwide have been prescribed Aimovig for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults.15

AIMOVIG INDICATION

Aimovig® (erenumab-aooe) is indicated for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindication: Aimovig® is contraindicated in patients with serious hypersensitivity to erenumab-aooe or to any of the excipients. Reactions have included anaphylaxis and angioedema.

Hypersensitivity Reactions: Hypersensitivity reactions, including rash, angioedema, and anaphylaxis, have been reported with Aimovig® in post marketing experience. Most reactions were not serious and occurred within hours of administration, although some occurred more than one week after administration. If a serious or severe reaction occurs, discontinue Aimovig® and initiate appropriate therapy.

Constipation with Serious Complications: Constipation with serious complications has been reported following the use of Aimovig® in the postmarketing setting. There were cases that required hospitalization, including cases where surgery was necessary. The onset of constipation was reported after the first dose in a majority of these cases, but patients also reported later on in treatment. Aimovig® was discontinued in most reported cases. Constipation was one of the most common (up to 3%) adverse reactions reported in clinical studies.

Monitor patients treated with Aimovig® for severe constipation and manage as clinically appropriate. Concurrent use of medications associated with decreased gastrointestinal motility may increase the risk for more severe constipation and the potential for constipation-related complications.

Hypertension: Development of hypertension and worsening of pre-existing hypertension have been reported following the use of Aimovig® in the postmarketing setting. Many of the patients had pre-existing hypertension or risk factors for hypertension. There were cases requiring pharmacological treatment and, in some cases, hospitalization. Hypertension may occur at any time during treatment but was most frequently reported within seven days of dose administration. In the majority of the cases, the onset or worsening of hypertension was reported after the first dose. Aimovig® was discontinued in many of the reported cases.

Monitor patients treated with Aimovig® for new-onset hypertension, or worsening of pre-existing hypertension, and consider whether discontinuation of Aimovig® is warranted if evaluation fails to establish an alternative etiology.

Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions in clinical studies (≥ 3% of Aimovig®-treated patients and more often than placebo) were injection site reactions and constipation.

Please see Aimovig® full Prescribing Information.

About Migraine

People with frequent migraine attacks may lose more than half their life to migraine.16,17 One attack could last up to three days.16 They endure debilitating pain, physical impairment, and live in constant dread of the next attack – all of which is compounded by a widespread misperception of the disease.5,6 The 2017 Global Burden of Disease Study ranks migraine among the top 10 causes of years lived with disability worldwide.18 Migraine is associated with personal and societal burdens of pain, disability and financial cost, and it remains under-recognized and under-treated.2,19

About Amgen and Novartis Neuroscience Collaboration

In August 2015, Amgen entered into a global collaboration with Novartis to develop and commercialize pioneering treatments in the field of migraine. The collaboration focuses on investigational Amgen drugs in the migraine field, including Aimovig (approved by the FDA in May 2018 for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults).7 In April 2017, the collaboration was expanded to include co-commercialization of Aimovig in the U.S. For the migraine programs, Amgen retains exclusive commercialization rights in the U.S. (other than for Aimovig as described above) and Japan, and Novartis has exclusive commercialization rights in Europe, Canada and rest of world. At the center of the Amgen and Novartis neuroscience collaboration is the shared mission to fight migraine and the stereotypes and misperceptions surrounding this debilitating disease.

About Novartis

Located in East Hanover, NJ Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation – an affiliate of Novartis AG – is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. As a leading global medicines company, Novartis uses innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. Novartis employs about 15,000 people in the United States. For more information, please visit https://www.novartis.us.

