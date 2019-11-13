Novartis launches PsO at Work with music icon Cyndi Lauper to bring to life the impact psoriasis can have in the workplace

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novartis announced today it has partnered with Grammy, Tony and Emmy award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and activist Cyndi Lauper to launch PsO at Work, a national campaign to bring to life the impact psoriasis can have in the workplace and provide actionable tips for people living with the condition.

Affecting more than 8 million Americans, psoriasis is a common chronic, inflammatory condition that can cause substantial negative impacts on everyday life for patients.1,2

People with psoriasis face unique challenges in the workplace, with nearly 60 percent reporting it to be a large problem in their everyday life.2 PsO at Work aims to empower patients to feel comfortable speaking up about how psoriasis impacts them in the workplace and how they manage and deal with it.

"Whether you are a performer, teacher or office manager, psoriasis can be a challenge at work and impact your ability to perform at your best," said Lauper. "Learning to figure out how to manage my psoriasis has allowed me to continue doing what I love while still standing out in the crowd – but not because of my psoriasis."

Lauper will share her own PsO at Work experiences and highlight select patient stories on the campaign website, PsOatWork.com . Content will help address workplace challenges and spark conversation within the community about how patients can communicate their needs and advocate for solutions to balancing work and keeping psoriasis symptoms under control.

"By sharing my PsO at Work story, I hope others living with the disease will understand they are not alone, feel inspired to speak up about their psoriasis, and get the help they need. We can all learn a lot from each other."

In addition to the website, people living with psoriasis are able to share their PsO at Work experience using #PsOatWork on their social media channels.

"I've spoken to many patients about the impact their psoriasis has on them in the workplace, including dealing with pain, embarrassment from flaking skin and flares that result from job-related stress, said Dr. Michelle Henry, board-certified dermatologist, Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York. "These challenges don't have to limit your professional success or prevent you from effectively managing your condition. It's also important to see a dermatologist to discuss a treatment plan that works for you."

References:

1. National Psoriasis Foundation. Psoriasis Fact Sheet. https://www.psoriasis.org/content/statistics. August 2019. Accessed August 28, 2019.

2. Stern RS, Nijsten T, Feldman SR, Margolis DJ, Rolstad T. Psoriasis is common, carries a substantial burden even when not extensive, and is associated with widespread treatment dissatisfaction. J Investig Dermatol Symp Proc. 2004;9(2):136-9.

