Novartis ribociclib (Kisqali®) recognized as Category 1 preferred breast cancer adjuvant treatment by NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®)

Ribociclib (Kisqali) plus aromatase inhibitor (AI) recommended for HR+/HER2- early breast cancer (EBC) node-positive and high-risk node-negative patients, as studied in the NATALEE trial and indicated by the FDA 1

Recommendation comes after recent FDA approval and positive CHMP Opinion for ribociclib (Kisqali) to help reduce the risk of recurrence in EBC

Ribociclib (Kisqali) is also the only Category 1 preferred CDK4/6 inhibitor for first-line treatment of patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer in combination with an AI1

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) for breast cancer were updated to recommend ribociclib (Kisqali®) as a Category 1 preferred CDK4/6 inhibitor (CDK4/6i) adjuvant therapy for patients with hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HR+/HER2-) early breast cancer (EBC) in combination with an aromatase inhibitor (AI)1. Ribociclib (Kisqali) is the only CDK4/6i recommended for both all node-positive disease as well as for patients with no nodal involvement with high-risk disease characteristics, such as tumor size >5 cm, or for tumors sized 2-5 cm, either Grade 2 with high genomic risk/Ki-67 ≥20% or Grade 31.

"These evidence-based guidelines are helpful to clinicians when determining optimal treatment options for patients," said Shreeram Aradhye, M.D., President, Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "Importantly, the NCCN Guideline recommendation of ribociclib in this broad population reaffirms the importance of offering eligible patients with early breast cancer, including those with limited nodal involvement and high-risk N0 disease, a CDK4/6i treatment like ribociclib in addition to endocrine therapy to reduce their risk of recurrence."

A Category 1 recommendation by the NCCN Guidelines indicates high levels of clinical evidence and uniform consensus among NCCN on ribociclib (Kisqali) as an appropriate treatment for these patients. This recommendation comes after the presentation of longer-term results from the Phase III NATALEE trial at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024, which showed a deepening efficacy benefit beyond the Kisqali treatment duration in a broad population of patients, including those with node-negative disease; as well as the recent FDA approval and CHMP positive opinion for Kisqali in the EBC indication2.

The updated guidelines, consistent with the FDA indication per the NATALEE trial, approximately double the number of patients that could benefit from treatment with a CDK4/6i in the adjuvant setting3.

NCCN Guidelines also continue to recommend ribociclib (Kisqali) as the only Category 1 preferred CDK4/6i for first-line treatment of patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer in combination with an AI; ribociclib (Kisqali) is also recommended as a Category 1 preferred regimen for first- and subsequent-line therapies** in HR+/HER2- MBC in combination with fulvestrant1.

To access NCCN Guidelines, visit www.nccn.org.

* Adjuvant treatment with Kisqali has only been studied in high-risk patients.

** If CDK4/6 inhibitor was not previously used.

NCCN makes no warranties of any kind whatsoever regarding their content, use or application and disclaims any responsibility for their application or use in any way.

About Kisqali® (ribociclib)

Kisqali® (ribociclib) is a selective cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, a class of drugs that help slow the progression of cancer by inhibiting two proteins called cyclin-dependent kinase 4 and 6 (CDK4/6). These proteins, when over-activated, can enable cancer cells to grow and divide too quickly. Targeting CDK4/6 with enhanced precision may play a role in ensuring that cancer cells do not continue to replicate uncontrollably.

In addition to the recent FDA approval of Kisqali for EBC patients in the US and CHMP positive opinion in Europe, regulatory reviews for Kisqali as an EBC treatment are ongoing worldwide.

Kisqali has been approved as a treatment for metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients in 99 countries worldwide, including by the US FDA and the European Commission4,5. In the US, Kisqali is indicated for the treatment of adults with HR+/HER2- advanced or MBC in combination with an AI as initial ET or fulvestrant as initial ET or following disease progression on ET in post-menopausal women or in men4.

In MBC, Kisqali has consistently demonstrated statistically significant overall survival benefit across three Phase III trials6-16.

Kisqali was developed by Novartis under a research collaboration with Astex Pharmaceuticals.

Please see full Prescribing Information for Kisqali, available at www.Kisqali.com

About Novartis in Breast Cancer

For more than 35 years, Novartis has been at the forefront of driving scientific advancements for people touched by breast cancer and improving clinical practice in collaboration with the global community. With one of the most comprehensive breast cancer portfolios and pipeline, Novartis leads the industry in discovery of new therapies and combinations in HR+/HER2- breast cancer, the most common form of the disease.

Indication

What is KISQALI?

KISQALI® (ribociclib) is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative breast cancer:

in combination with an aromatase inhibitor for stage II and III early breast cancer with a high risk of coming back

that has gotten worse or has spread to other parts of the body (advanced or metastatic breast cancer) in combination with: an aromatase inhibitor as the first endocrine-based therapy; or fulvestrant as the first endocrine-based therapy or following disease progression on endocrine therapy



It is not known if KISQALI is safe and effective in children.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

KISQALI may cause serious side effects, including:

Lung problems. KISQALI may cause severe or life-threatening inflammation of the lungs during treatment that may lead to death. Tell your health care provider right away if you have any new or worsening symptoms, including:

trouble breathing or shortness of breath

cough with or without mucus

chest pain

Severe skin reactions. Tell your health care provider or get medical help right away if you get severe rash or rash that keeps getting worse; reddened skin; flu-like symptoms; skin pain or burning, blistering of the lips, eyes, or mouth, blisters on the skin or skin peeling, with or without fever.

Heart rhythm problems (QT prolongation). KISQALI can cause a heart problem known as QT prolongation. This condition can cause an abnormal heartbeat and may lead to death.

Your health care provider should check your heart and do blood tests before and during treatment with KISQALI

Tell your health care provider right away if you have a change in your heartbeat (a fast or irregular heartbeat), or if you feel dizzy or faint

Liver problems. KISQALI can cause serious liver problems. Your health care provider should do blood tests to check your liver before and during treatment with KISQALI. Tell your health care provider right away if you get any of the following signs and symptoms of liver problems:

yellowing of your skin or the whites of your eyes (jaundice)

dark or brown (tea-colored) urine

feeling very tired

loss of appetite

pain on the upper right side of your stomach area (abdomen)

bleeding or bruising more easily than normal

Low white blood cell counts (neutropenia). Low white blood cell counts are very common during treatment with KISQALI and may result in infections that may be severe. Your health care provider should check your white blood cell counts before and during treatment with KISQALI. Tell your health care provider right away if you have signs and symptoms of low white blood cell counts or infections, such as fever and chills.

Your health care provider may tell you to decrease your dose, temporarily stop, or completely stop taking KISQALI if you develop certain serious side effects during treatment with KISQALI.

What should I tell my health care provider before taking KISQALI?

Before you take KISQALI, tell your health care provider if you:

have any heart problems, including heart failure, irregular heartbeats, and QT prolongation

have ever had a heart attack

have a slow heartbeat (bradycardia)

have high blood pressure that is not controlled

have decreased thyroid gland (hypothyroidism)

have problems with the amount of potassium, calcium, phosphorus, or magnesium in your blood

have fever, chills, or any other signs or symptoms of infection

have liver problems

have kidney problems

are pregnant, or plan to become pregnant. KISQALI can harm your unborn baby If you are able to become pregnant, your health care provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with KISQALI Females who are able to become pregnant and who take KISQALI should use effective birth control during treatment and for at least 3 weeks after the last dose of KISQALI Talk to your health care provider about birth control methods that may be right for you during this time If you become pregnant or think you are pregnant, tell your health care provider right away

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if KISQALI passes into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment with KISQALI and for at least 3 weeks after the last dose of KISQALI

Tell your health care provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. KISQALI and other medicines may affect each other, causing side effects. Know the medicines you take. Keep a list of them to show your health care provider or pharmacist when you get a new medicine.

What should I avoid while taking KISQALI?

Avoid eating grapefruit and avoid drinking grapefruit juice during treatment with KISQALI since these may increase the amount of KISQALI in your blood.

The most common side effects of KISQALI in people with early breast cancer include:

decreased white blood cell counts

decreased red blood cell counts

increased liver function tests

infections

increased kidney function test

decreased platelet counts

nausea

headache

tiredness

The most common side effects of KISQALI in people with advanced or metastatic breast cancer include:

decreased white blood cell counts

decreased red blood cell counts

increased liver function tests

infections

nausea

increased kidney function test

tiredness

decreased platelet counts

diarrhea

vomiting

headache

constipation

hair loss

cough

rash

back pain

low blood sugar level

KISQALI may cause fertility problems in males, which may affect your ability to father a child. Talk to your health care provider if this is a concern for you.

Tell your health care provider if you have any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away.

These are not all the possible side effects of KISQALI. For more information, ask your health care provider or pharmacist. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information including Patient Information.

References

