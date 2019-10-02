Nova's President & CEO, Eitan Oppenhaim, Joins its Board of Directors

REHOVOT, Israel, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (NASDAQ: NVMI), a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing, announced today the appointment of Eitan Oppenhaim, who has served as Nova's President & Chief Executive Officer since 2013, to the company's Board of Directors.

Dr. Micha Brunstein, Chairman of the Board, commented, "Eitan has grown Nova into a highly innovative and profitable firm by shaping the company's strategy and expanding globally. He accomplished these achievements while continuing to diversify our product offering and ensure we remain on the cutting-edge of developing advanced technologies. It is a pleasure to welcome Eitan to the board of Nova and expand his influence in an additional capacity beyond his role as President and CEO."

"I am excited to join the board and have the opportunity to contribute to the team of directors," commented Mr. Oppenhaim. "I am sure that this appointment, along with my continuous role as President and CEO, will contribute to the continuing success of our company."

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enable its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com.

