NovaSource Power Services Names Akshay Sagar President and Chief Executive Officer

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaSource Power Services ("NovaSource"), a global leader in solar operations and maintenance ("O&M") services and a portfolio company of Clairvest Group Inc. ("Clairvest", TSX: CVG) and OMERS Private Equity, the private equity arm of OMERS, is pleased to announce the appointment of Akshay Sagar as President and Chief Executive Officer of NovaSource. Akshay is a strategic energy executive who brings a wealth of experience across the energy and industrial service sectors to the business. He is a growth-focused leader who has held senior management roles at Paterson-UTI, Weatherford International, Halliburton, and Schlumberger. With a passion for driving sustainable growth, Akshay is the right leader to advance the NovaSource mission of supporting the global energy transition by maintaining the lifecycle and efficiency of critical clean energy assets.

"I am honored and delighted to be part of the NovaSource team as we prepare for the next phase of growth and diligent execution at NovaSource," said Sagar. "I would like to thank the Board for their trust and look forward to working with the world-class team at NovaSource, as we continue to deliver value for our customers."

"Akshay is a highly respected leader, and brings with him decades of experience and a strong vision for the future," added Bill Morneau, Chairman of the Board of NovaSource Power Services. "We are excited to have him on board as President and CEO and are confident he will be successful as we head into the company's next chapter of growth and opportunity."

Mr. Sagar's new role is effective as of May 1, 2024.

About NovaSource Power Services

NovaSource Power Services is a global O&M services provider for renewable energy assets. NovaSource seeks to maintain a world-class culture of safety and integrity, while developing lasting partnerships with our customers and team members. As an independent, O&M-focused company, NovaSource is poised to offer even greater value in the design, maintenance, and management of our customers' projects. More information is available at www.novasourcepower.com.

